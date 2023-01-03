Former Super Eagles captain Jay-Jay Okocha and his wife celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary

Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, once of the Super Eagles, and his wife Nkechi recently marked 25 years of marriage. On Tuesday, the Nigerian football star commemorated the event with a sweet snapshot of him and his wife, which he posted to his verified Instagram account.

The 48-year-old is widely considered one of the best footballers to ever come out of Africa. He played 73 times for Nigeria’s national team between 1993 and 2006, scoring 14 goals, and participating in three FIFA World Cup teams.

Taking to his Instagram account, the master dribbler simply captioned the picture, “Happy 25th wedding Anniversary to the wife of my youth,” a message that was accompanied by several love emojis. Shortly after his post, friends, family, and fans trooped to his comment section to congratulate the couple.

The couple tied the knot in 1997, and the union has produced two children named Daniella and A-Jay.

Okocha spent about thirteen years with the Nigerian national side and won the 1994 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the Super Eagles.

He featured in five AFCON tournaments for the three-time African champions and was part of the Olympic gold medal-winning side in 1996. The midfield maestro, renowned for his skills, also won the BBC African footballer of the year on three occasions.

