UltimateLoveNG: Meet the couple – JayKech

They say opposite attracts, which leaves the question; what happens if two people in a relationship are alike? Does it make for an even better relationship or does it make room for a disastrous one? Ever since they became a pair, Jay and Nkechi have been the perfect case study for these possible theories.

One of the more unpredictable couples in the Love Pad, JayKech seem like they are still struggling to find their identity as a couple. So far, they can’t really be tagged with anything. They are not the fighting couple, always in each other’s arms couple, funny coupleor even gossip couple. They just seem like two people here for the ride.

Jay is not the most outspoken guy in the house but he can hold his own in a conversation. Nkechi is sort of similar except when she is with her two best friends in the house or gossip partners; Presh and Chris – then she becomes more open.

The couple do spend quality time together, but not enough to make the audience swoon over their relationship. They are just two easy-going people who seem like they are taking things a bit too slowly.

So who are they outside the house?

29-year-old Nkechi ambitious is an ambitious Senior Marketing Executive on a mission to find the right life-partner. What she wants in a man is the ability to take care of a family, especially with her belief in the biblical principle that the man is the head of the home.

Jonathan Benson, popularly known as ‘Jay in the house,’ is a 35-year-old engineer. He sees himself as a bit too serious and sensitive; a statement fans of the show can vouch for. He shares similar ideologies with Nkechi, as he also believes that a man’s role in the family is to lead. He is in search of lady who he can be himself around.