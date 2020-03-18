How to get a woman, Corona cancelling plans – Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

1.

Rihanna, could you please drop something, even if na 3-track EP, biko? The world needs the distraction. The world needs you. Sincerely,

Your crush. — IFEANYI (@J_Chiemeke) March 18, 2020

She can’t hear you because she’s quarantining.

2.

Palm wine tappers were the first strippers. Semi nudity ☑

Climbing ☑

Did it for Alcohol ☑

Did it for money ☑

Did it to the awe of bystanders ☑

Can suffer same accidents ☑ — Eris, the unhinged (@Eccentric_sky) March 18, 2020

3.

People and their WhatsApp status. Normal people: — — — — Abnormal people: — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — Spiritually, Mentally, physically and Emotionally Disturbed people : – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – — TheTweetingFingers👐🏼 (@TheHeadking__) March 18, 2020

Which one do you belong to?

4.

The fastest way to get a woman attracted to you is to not be attracted to her. — Chief ♛ (@Dan_skili) March 18, 2020

OK bro.

5.

I swear Coronavirus is the only thing keeping Buhari in Nigeria right now. — MONITORING_SPIRIT (@Sonjoe_Kutuh) March 18, 2020

If not, he would resumed his travel ministry.

6.

Coro has cancelled my 21st party plans. I will wear my KIA dress and take pics in my house and drink gin. God bless all 😭 — i am bad girl (the pleasure hound) (@fiyinskosko) March 18, 2020

Take heart.