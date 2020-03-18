The stars you love came out and brought the sparks with them at this year’s AMVCAs

The nights that live long in the memory always have that something special about them, sometimes it is the little things like getting a smile from someone you admire and sometimes it is the big things like getting the top recognition in your industry for all your hard work. The seventh edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards took place on the 14th of March 2020 at the Eko Hotels and Suites. As expected, there were lights, there were certainly cameras and Africa’s film genius took center stage. The organizers brought out the best in the business so they had to make the night special, and they pulled out all the stops.

The Red Carpet Drip Show

One thing we have come to expect when the top celebrities come out is the grandiose outfits, and even though they came out to have fun on the night, a lot of the designs on display were as serious as it gets. You got the sense that it was a competition for who had the best look straight away. It certainly was because one of the award categories of the night was the Best Dressed Award. The ones who brought their A+ game included Big Brother Naija’s Mercy, Mike, Seyi, and Venita. Other nominees for the award were Denola Grey and Adunni Ade. Mercy and Mike took the honours but it could really have gone to so many other people, including Ghanaian model, and fashion icon, Nana Akua Addo, who definitely deserved an honourable mention for the sensational golden brown dress she donned on the night.

Presenting The Presenters

IK Osakioduwa and Amina Abdi Rabar took up the reigns this year and they came with a full arsenal of quips and entertaining talk points to keep everyone excited about every part of the award show. IK was on his A-game as usual, with the jokes and the superstar look, having Amina who looked like a million bucks for a partner was also a hit. The pair did a good job of warming up the room so the stars of the night could shine. Other presenters also came to honour the winners of the night, most notably Adunni, Dakore Egbuson, Helen Paul, Sir Dee & Diane Eku Edewor and Mawuli Gavor. The audience was all too happy to see this good looking lot. Some of the presenters could have done with a joke anyway, people seemed to have more fun when the presenters took responsibility for a chuckle or two.

Rewarding Scripted Brilliance Brought Out Some Delightfully Semi-Unscripted Moments

The AMVCA’s program transition has had a few hiccups down the years, from awkward moments to times when it seemed like the next person coming up has to be rushed in at the last second. It is safe to say that they have come a long way and made much improvement, the progression between live performances and award presentations was just a whiff away from silky smooth. Nevertheless, some moments emerge that make you forget what your mind is doing and you just want to take in every part of it. IK and Cobhams came up with a set that consisted of a laugh-inducing limerick, that took jabs at IK’s twitter haters, a few celebrities and the rise of Marlians, the Naira Marley faithful. It was truly fun to watch.

Living In Bondage, God Calling, The Gift and Elevator Baby were some of the most nominated movies and the show brought out singer Mercy Aghedo for a spectacular live performance of the movie soundtrack from The Gift and the atmosphere changed into one of complete awe of the singer’s lovely voice. The live sets from Ighwiyisi Jacobs, who performed Stay With Me from God Calling and from Timzil who performed run from “Run” were blissful experiences.

The Winners

Admirably enough, AMVCA7 made a point of awarding film works from South, East, and West Africa specifically. This was especially pleasing as people from all over Africa, including countries like Uganda, Tanzania, and South Africa were there in full voice to represent their countries and their industries. Talks of the Awards favouring solely Nigerian actors and projects have been swarming for years, but it looks like the organizers are now on the train of inclusivity. The biggest awards, however, were the ones for the best male and female actors. Funke Akindele and Chibunna “funny bone” Stanley took the honours for the best actors in a comedy movie/tv series. Jenifa fans were in rousing voice and Funny Bone’s full squad of fellow comedians came out to support their very own.

Toyin Abraham and Timini Egbuson took home the awards for Best Actress and Actor in a drama movie/tv series for the performances in “Elevator Baby”, Friends, Family, and squads of the stars were also buzzing with excitement. This is refreshing to see as it gives a clear picture of colleagues rooting for one another is the best path towards individual and collective growth. Many movie buffs were in agreement that King of Boys was ingenious enough to pick up an award or two. The movie that had a significant stamp on the night, however, was Living In Bondage”, taking home five awards including the awards for best overall movie and the award for Best Director(Ramsey Nouah). Ramsey unexpected showed his brilliant skills behind the camera on this one,

Heart Warming Touch Points

The vintage movie industry also got a huge shoutout when veteran filmmaker, Peter Igho got the Industry Merit Award. It was the perfect mix for heart flutters as his son Tosin Igho also took home an award for Picture Editing. The Night also took a moment to honour industry faithful who have

passed on. Frank Dallas, Patience Oseni, Kelvin Osang Abang, Samuel Alabi Yellow, and Victor Olaiya were some of those who were honoured.

Conclusion

All things considered, it was a very memorable night. The glitz and glamour were on full display but they did not take away from the deep and well-deserved appreciation of Africa’s film industry. The atmosphere was light and fun and the show made sure attendees were having a good enough time to be infectious to the viewer’s watching at home. There were few chatters that more performances from some of the best in our music industry would make the show even better. Interestingly enough, 2baba stopped by for an electric showing and ho