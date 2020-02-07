Toyin Abraham and Ramsey Nouah lead 2020 AMVCA nominations, Fashola supports ban of okadas in Lagos – here are 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Toyin Abraham and Ramsey Nouah lead 2020 AMVCA nominations

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards has rolled out this year’s nominations and Toyin Abraham and Ramsey Nouah lead the pack.

Nouah’s role in the movie ‘Levi’ got him a nod in the Best Actor in a Drama category of the awards, while the other two nominations came in the Best Actor in a Comedy category with his role Merry Men, and the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama category for his role in his directorial debut hit Living In Bondage: Breaking Free.

On the other hand, Toyin Abraham is in the running for Best Actress in a Drama for her role in the movie Elevator Baby while her two other nominations came in the Best Actress in a Comedy category with her role in the Bling Lagosians and Kasanova. Check out the full nominations list here.

Minister of Health says Nigeria will spend N620m to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus

The Federal Government has said N620m is needed to prevent an outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria. The deadly coronavirus has moved beyond China into other countries and the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, appeared before the Senate Committee on health to brief the panel on what the ministry is doing to prevent an outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Fashola supports for ban of okadas in Lagos

Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing, has declared his support for Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s decision to ban okadas, tricycles.

Fashola, who had one time banned Okada riders during his administration, showed his support behind Governor Sanwo-Olu’s decision when he spoke at the public lecture organised by the United Action for Change (UAC) in Lagos yesterday

Nigerians to be barred from having more than 3 sim cards

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been directed to review SIM card registration and usage by the Federal Government, in a bid to bar Nigerians from owning more than three mobile telephone lines.

It is expected that telecommunication companies will block unregistered SIMs from functioning on their networks in line with the directive which came in the wake of increased killings and kidnapping for ransom and general insecurity.

Nothern group launches security outfit Shege Ka Fasa

The Coalition of Northern Group on Wednesday unveiled a security outfit code-named Operation Shege Ka Fasa. The group which is made up of various socio-political organisations during the launch in Kaduna State said the security outfit is aimed at protecting the lives and property of citizens in the region and will be formally inaugurated in the few weeks.

The logo of the security outfit, which shows an angry lion, was also launched on Wednesday.