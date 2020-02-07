What censors? – Toolz and Gbemi are bringing back ‘Off Air’

Off Air

Rejoice lovers of radio, youtube and podcasting, our favourite duo (aside Jollz and FK) are back on the air for a second season of their hit radio show/podcast ‘Off Air’. And if this new promo slot released on Twitter yesterday is anything to go  by, Toolz and Gbemi O are taking things up a a notch.

Off Air is one of the rare examples of radio personalities responding to an organic demand for specific content and leveraging that content to build a secondary independent brand. Gbemi and Toolz have shows that follow each other on their time slots at Beat FM and as a joke, they began to do a ‘handover’ show where they would banter with each other and discuss one or two topics in that 5 – 15 minute time slot. The handover show became as beloved as both their shows and fans began to ask that the idea be expanded into a proper show format. Gbemi and Toolz listened and in response, started ‘Off Air’, an independent podcast show published also as a Youtube series.

With a 10 episode first season, and the official announcement for their second season, Gbemi and Toolz have a truly revolutionary thing on their hands. We cannot wait to see where the conversations go this season.

 

 

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Editor February 6, 2020

Yemi Alade, Bez & La Meme Gang are going to SXSW 2020

The South by South West Festival (SXSW) is easily one of the biggest media festivals in the world. It is ...

Editor February 5, 2020

Jola Ayeye wants you to join her Cash Madam Collective

It’s criminal that you haven’t heard of Jola Ayeye. Thankfully we’ve been on top of thing here at YNaija. We ...

Editor February 4, 2020

The 2020 AKO Caine Prize has a new roster of judges

Unless you haven’t been paying attention, the AKO Caine Prize is the definitive short story prize for Africans on the ...

Edwin Okolo February 4, 2020

‘Queen Sono’ is Netflix’s first South African original

We are entering a new era of content in Nigeria. For far too long, a handful of gatekeepers have controlled ...

Editor January 31, 2020

Kugali Media is taking African comics and animation offline

This week on the internet, I came across a tweet from Kugali media that made me very happy.   Hey ...

Edwin Okolo January 27, 2020

Ifeoma Chukwuogo is tackling Biafra with her new series ‘No Victors’

Ifeoma Chukwuogo has had an interesting few years. Her first major short film after film school, ‘Bariga Sugar’, the heartbreaking ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail