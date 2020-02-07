What censors? – Toolz and Gbemi are bringing back ‘Off Air’

Rejoice lovers of radio, youtube and podcasting, our favourite duo (aside Jollz and FK) are back on the air for a second season of their hit radio show/podcast ‘Off Air’. And if this new promo slot released on Twitter yesterday is anything to go by, Toolz and Gbemi O are taking things up a a notch.

Off Air is one of the rare examples of radio personalities responding to an organic demand for specific content and leveraging that content to build a secondary independent brand. Gbemi and Toolz have shows that follow each other on their time slots at Beat FM and as a joke, they began to do a ‘handover’ show where they would banter with each other and discuss one or two topics in that 5 – 15 minute time slot. The handover show became as beloved as both their shows and fans began to ask that the idea be expanded into a proper show format. Gbemi and Toolz listened and in response, started ‘Off Air’, an independent podcast show published also as a Youtube series.

With a 10 episode first season, and the official announcement for their second season, Gbemi and Toolz have a truly revolutionary thing on their hands. We cannot wait to see where the conversations go this season.