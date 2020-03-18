#YWomenSpecial: Painter, Ayoola Omovo shares on being a woman in a male-dominated industry

In celebration of the #InternationalWomensDay2020, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Ms. Harriet Thompson hosted at her residence last Friday, a reception and exhibition featuring works by women in the art space. We had a chat with one of these amazons, Ayoola Omovo about her work and the celebrations in general:

Tell us a bit about your self as an artist:

Ayoola Omovo, born July 11th, 1980, specialises in painting and has participated widely in many exhibitions both locally and internationally. Her work is currently showing at Expression “The Hidden lane Gallery” in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

What is the concept behind your work:

My work on display was a therapist art style that calms one down while looking at it.

What does being a woman mean to you:

Being a mother of three shows me that it is a BIG ROLE! The family and society in total expect more from you.

What does it feel like being a woman in the art space:

Extra strength is needed to meet up with your male counterparts in order to be heard and known as a woman or female artist.

What is your message to women on this celebration of international women’s day:

To all women out there – Stay strong, be positive and take care of yourself. Women are leaders. Women are unstoppable!

 

 

 

 

