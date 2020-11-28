UltimateLove: Rosie tells her side of the story, says she was physically abused

We all know that couples sometimes find themselves in a squabble, and a lot of people have for the most part accepted the reality of being in a relationship but the truly concrete relationships, as some of us may have witnessed manage to overcome these squabbles, that is unless it has become an abusive situation.

The very idea of a getting into a relationship revolves around the idea of building a future with each other. So there naturally would be some disagreements along the way. But it is paramount that we never let it escalate to the point were you irreversibly hurt a partner.

Unfortunately for Rosie Afuwape and Kachi Ucheagwu, who ironically were the winners of the love reality TV show Ultimate Love, their love life, if you can still call it that, seemed to have soured to the point of hurting each other.

Kachi and Rosie found love on the set of Ultimate Love; a love show that seeks to find the perfect couple amongst its contestants. Their relationship seemed so intimate and honest that they were ultimately crowned winners of the show.

However things recently took a turn for the worse in their relationship when rumors of their breakup started flying around. It began with rumors of domestic violence when a third party told about Kachi being physically abusive to Rosie.

Later on Kachi appeared on the show with #withChude, where he in turn spoke of having his world torn apart when Rosie aborted his baby. Read story here…

At this point Kachi seemed to have the bulk of the sympathy as most people who watched the interview felt bad for him. Of course it goes without saying that Rosie caught a lot of backlash for which she made her Instagram account private, and was off social media for a while. That is until a week ago when she began posting again. In fact she would post Kachi’s picture on his birthday on the 26th of November on her IG page wishing him well.

Nonetheless, she too also told her side of the story in a interview she posted on her YouTube channel. She began by admitting that she did in fact love Kachi, up until they left the house and began having some issues.

She noted that a lot of pressure came from his side, to give him a child, as a way to prove her commitment to the relationship which she refused. She earlier noted also that the whole abortion story is not true as she was not pregnant in the situation Kachi had spoken of on #withChude. She did admit to missing her period and she also said she had consulted a doctor for drugs but she stated that she didn’t take them as she began to notice her periods again.

She later narrated that she became pregnant but kept if from him because she wanted to surprise him for his birthday. She said she eventually told him before his birthday and he didn’t seem surprised. She also spoke about having a miscarriage later on.

She said the real problems began when they both visited her parents in Kaduna, after her mom was coming off a surgery, and Kachi barely helped with domestic chores. She spoke of how she tried to confront him about it by locking him in a room and forcing him into a conversation. According to her, Kachi then beat her to get the keys.

It would seem that it’s this part of the interview that has made its rounds on social media and people are weighing in on the matter.

#UltimateLoveNg: Rosie accuses Kachi of domestic violence as she comes out to speak on what happened to #Roksie in her YouTube video title "My Truth"

🎥: Rosie's Youtube pic.twitter.com/GbTrnTtHLq — RealityTving (@RealityTving) November 28, 2020

As earlier stated, following Kachi’s revelation, a lot of people sympathized with him, and now following Rosie’s story, a lot of people still sympathize with Kachi.

Her story didn’t sit right with people as they are under the impression that she is lying. Her story to them didn’t seem to add up, and it also didn’t feel genuine. This drama has fans who voted for the couple asking for their money back, and honestly who can blame them.

