A rare win for Ultimate Love as DoubleChris prepare to tie the knot

Reality TV shows are constructed in a way that could serve as a social experiment. The idea is simple, you put a bunch of relatively responsible adults in a particular setting, and give them a bunch of rules to play by.

This was Africa Magic’s modus operandi in their attempt to create another reality TV show, one that could rival the popularity of their premier reality TV program; Big Brother Naija.

The show Africa Magic eventually came up with was Ultimate Love, a reality TV show with a love romantic twist to it. The show consists of 20 participants, ten males and ten females, all paired. The goal of the show is to find the ‘ultimate couple’ among the pairs, and build a love story for them that is supposed to last a lifetime.

This social experiment has been somewhat uninspiring, as a number of the couples that found ‘love’ in the house have gone their separate ways, some faster than others, and some reasons for their split more severe than others.

Matter of fact, during the show, you could sometimes get a sense that some of these matched couples had zero chemistry, the only thing that seemed to keep their relationship going was a mutual desire to win the big prize.

Bolanle and Arnold spilt as soon as the show was over, Chiddy Banks and Sylvia parted ways respectfully, and Michael and Cherry just a few months ago had a dramatic break-up with Cherry hinting mental abuse, not to mention the rumour about the actual winners of the show, Kachi and Rosie, going through a rough patch.

However, today we are met with some silver lining as one of the couples who apparently found love in the house are planning on getting married.

Chris Adah and Chris Obaoye known as Double Chris on the show announced their weeding via Instagram on Tuesday. Both Adah and Obaoye put up a picture on their Instagram pages with the caption “God has led two lives to take ne path, The Pleasure of your company is requested as Happily ever after begins on November 7th 2020.”

The news is very heart warming considering how ugly some of the relationships eventually turned out to be.

News like this proves that maybe the show can work, albeit for a small percentage of the contestants, but maybe love can be found on the set of a reality TV program.