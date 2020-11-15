A bitter end for the ‘Ultimate Couple;’ Roksie, as abortion drama sours their relationship

Earlier this year, Africa Magic thought it an exceptional idea to create a reality show bordering on the themes of love, and happily ever after, the result was a show called Ultimate Love.

The reality show housed a number of contestants who were to slug it out for a period of three months inside an isolated building, and completely away from their lives in order to find love.

Kachi Ucheagwu and Rosemary Afuwape were the pair who would eventually emerged victorious; by showing Nigerians how genuine the romantic relationship they had built was. They went home with a cash prize of N5million, a well furnished house and an all-expense paid wedding.

The love reality TV show which now seems more like a love-experiment gone wrong, has hit its lowest point based on Kachi’s interview #withChude.

During the interview, Kachi revealed in detail how an abortion saga between Rosie and himself destroyed their relationship. He narrated how Rosie became pregnant, and how they both differed in opinion on what to do with the pregnancy.

According to Kachi’s recount, he wanted to keep the baby, whereas, Rosie wanted to abort the baby. He also alleged that when he stood against aborting their kid, Rosie began to using underhand tactics to get him to consent to the abortion.

It was a teary and emotional revelation for the reality TV star, as he expressed how broken the ordeal made him. He earlier stated that he was genuine throughout the duration of the show, and that he did fall in love with Rosie.

His account has rocked fans of the show, either rubbing them off the wrong way, or making them appreciate his vulnerability. On one hand, there are those who via the comment sections on Instagram disagreed with the idea of him airing so much dirty laundry to the public, while others think that he did the right thing, letting himself free of his burden.



In all, the organisers of the show in anticipation of a second season, must be willing to carry out an extensive research on potential contestants and select those who truly want love, and not a career off appearing on a TV show.