Olamide breaks down his album, Nigerians and poverty porn – the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

5 Takeaways From Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ – Tami Makinde

Back in 2019 when Davido sang “When I Look Into Your Eyes, All I See Is Your Waist”, we all thought nothing could possibly top this iconic pickup line, but Davido has proved us wrong yet again. On the Mugeez-assisted “Mebe”, he wittily compares his woman to the law of physics (perhaps hinting at her irresistible attraction). Singing “Girl With This Your Body Physique, E Go Make Man Study Physics”, Davido shows that he’s not done with his hilarious, and sometimes outrageous comparisons. ‘A Better Time’ is at its best an undying declaration of love, and Davido sings about it in all its forms: from deep romantic love to casual flings, quick crushes, as well as the love for friends and family.

NATIVE EXCLUSIVE: Olamide breaks down his new album, ‘Carpe Diem’– Dennis Ade Peter

“I Don’t Regret The Timing Of The Album, Not One Bit”, he proclaims at the beginning of our conversation. The reason is two-fold: He understands that the fight against police brutality and injustice takes the highest precedence; and he’s confident that he’s created an outstanding body of work that will endure the momentous events surrounding its release. “The Album Is A Masterpiece, It’s Timeless. Yeah, Things Started Happening When I Dropped The Album, But I Believe In My Work And My Work Is Going To Speak For Me.”

Why only Africans worry about poverty porn– Ainehi Edoro

Poverty porn, though? What the hell is that? Pornography, in its latin roots, means the writing or image of prostitution. This would mean that novels accused of being poverty porn prostitute the image of Africa as the poor continent. They allegedly offer Africa’s poor form up to a global literary market dominated by western buyers who orgasm from ogling the abjection of African life.

A timeline of Government’s clampdown on #EndSARS protesters– Damilola Akintola

Over the last couple of weeks, Nigerians have sought to use their collective power to pressure the government to first of all end the notorious Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) and then reform the Nigerian Police. The government, in all their wisdom, have responded through the use of brute force in unleashing the military on peaceful protesters. In effect, this sense of state-sanctioned violence had a chilling effect on the protests and the government have sought to capitalize on this by clamping down on protesters in the misguided belief that by potentially making scapegoats of them, they could deter future protests and movements.

Answers that will not be swallowed- Iquo DianaAbasi

We are ones whose massacre will not

be erased, whitewashed by the very ones

who strangle us, dim our tomorrow

while we grope amidst today’s crumbs.