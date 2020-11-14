#FreeEromz: Why government must free Eromosele Adene before it becomes too late

by Alabi Adewale Paul

Since the #EndSARS protests came to a halt, the Nigerian government has carried out a number of unlawful acts on those who were actively involved in the #EndSARS protests.

These questionable acts only points to the fact that the government is hell bent on meting some form of punishment on those who promoted or partook in the #EndSARS protests.

One of those who had a brush with governmental agencies was Modupe Odele whose passport was seized a while back while on her way out of the country, another vocal personality Eromosele Peter Adene, also had a brush with the authorities when he was arrested on 7th November at his Lagos family home, transported to Abuja without a court order and has since not been released despite court orders granting him bail.

In as much as the authorities in Nigeria think they are seeking some form of retribution, they are more than likely, causing more harm to themselves. This is because in the long run, there is barely any reason given for this arbitrary detention of protesters. The reputation of government is halfway in the gutter, but there is still the need to build trust and not fear. Fear in this case, could spark another wave of protests which they are trying to avoid in the first place.

The continuous unlawful detainment of Eromosele has also created a cult of support for him on social media, which means a whole lot of people are highly informed on the circumstances surrounding his arrest and why. His release will definitely ease tension on the part of the people and government by extension, hence must be done without further delay.

At this time, what is expected of any people-centered government is to chart a course for a better relationship with members of the public on a community level, rather than abuse the rights of its young populace.

