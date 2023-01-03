Yomi Gold divorces second wife after only one year of marriage

Yomi Gold, the Nigerian actor, has parted ways with Amina, his wife.

The film star revealed his current marital status in a statement via his Instagram.

Hinting at why they’re both dissolving the union, Gold spoke of how love could die in a relationship.

“Me and Meenah decided to go our separate ways. I want all our families and friends, fans to understand. This is no time to judge anyone. When love dies in a relationship. No one should force it,” he wrote.

“I want to use this time to thank everyone who has been very concerned and supportive. Meenah is a good person. She doesn’t deserve a man like me.

“She will make a great and loving partner to a far better person than me.

“I am not perfect. I will work on myself and be a better person.

“This has to be published because we want everyone who knows about us to be aware of our decision. Time will be good again.”

Gold’s announcement is coming less than one year after their wedding.

The film star was married to Victoria Ige but their marriage crashed. He then married Amina, also called Meenah, in January 2022.

The now-estranged couple welcomed their child in April 2022.

