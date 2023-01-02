If you like no love me, na God go punish you – Burna Boy addresses fans after showing up late to concert

Popular Nigerian artist Burna Boy is in the headlines because of his concert on January 1, 2023, in Lagos.

The Grammy-winning performer was scheduled to be the New Year’s Day headliner at the Lagos Loves Damini concert, with the cheapest ticket costing N30,000.

Thousands of eager fans flocked to the venue in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the musician, only to be kept waiting for hours.

According to reports, the event was supposed to begin at 8 p.m., but many music fans who came at the venue saw the crew and technical staff still setting up, and the show itself did not begin until several hours later.

The Grammy-winning Nigerian performer eventually took the stage and expressed his feelings. Burna Boy assured his loyal following that he still cares about them, and said that if it weren’t for fellow performer Seyi Vibes, he likely would have left the show early. After that, he listed some of the ways Nigerians have insulted him, such as saying his mother danced for Fela and that he killed someone at a prominent Lagos bar. Burna went on to say that despite everything, he loves his followers and that God will punish them if they don’t love him back.

He said, “Just to show you say I still love una, I no go even lie for you, If no be Seyi Vibes sef I for don dey go house but I dey here with una after una don talk say I kill person for Cubana, after una don talk say my mama dance for Fela, no wahala I still love you na why I dey here, so if you like no love me, na God go punish you.”

Burna Boy addresses fans at concert in Lagos pic.twitter.com/6lCqMJhatU — Naija (@Naija_PR) January 2, 2023

Here are some Twitter reactions to the singer’s lateness.

The band is playing and Burna Boy appears on stage at 3:30.



All is forgiven and the crowd cheers.



No lesson learnt.



Goodnight guys and happy new year. — ADEAYO (@ade_adeayo) January 2, 2023

You people should pay me, so I can sing Burna Boy and Whizkid's songs for you, via Zoom.



I will charge only ₦2,000 – and trust me, I will show up on time. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) January 2, 2023

Every year Burna Boy walks Nigerians like a dog, and Nigerians are happy to bark and wag their asses for him — The Class Captain of Kindergarten Adulthood🤓📝 (@Xhose_Jude) January 2, 2023

Thank God I didn’t wait for the idiot to come on stage before I left there ! You must be mad Burna boy. — Yossy❤️❤️ (@yosolamii) January 2, 2023