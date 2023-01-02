If you like no love me, na God go punish you – Burna Boy addresses fans after showing up late to concert

Popular Nigerian artist Burna Boy is in the headlines because of his concert on January 1, 2023, in Lagos. 

The Grammy-winning performer was scheduled to be the New Year’s Day headliner at the Lagos Loves Damini concert, with the cheapest ticket costing N30,000. 

Thousands of eager fans flocked to the venue in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the musician, only to be kept waiting for hours. 

According to reports, the event was supposed to begin at 8 p.m., but many music fans who came at the venue saw the crew and technical staff still setting up, and the show itself did not begin until several hours later.

The Grammy-winning Nigerian performer eventually took the stage and expressed his feelings. Burna Boy assured his loyal following that he still cares about them, and said that if it weren’t for fellow performer Seyi Vibes, he likely would have left the show early. After that, he listed some of the ways Nigerians have insulted him, such as saying his mother danced for Fela and that he killed someone at a prominent Lagos bar. Burna went on to say that despite everything, he loves his followers and that God will punish them if they don’t love him back.

He said, “Just to show you say I still love una, I no go even lie for you, If no be Seyi Vibes sef I for don dey go house but I dey here with una after una don talk say I kill person for Cubana, after una don talk say my mama dance for Fela, no wahala I still love you na why I dey here, so if you like no love me, na God go punish you.”

Here are some Twitter reactions to the singer’s lateness.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija December 30, 2022

Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ ranks no.1 on the Most Viewed Music Video of 2022 List

Rema, an Afrobeats superstar, has topped YouTube’s 2022 Most Viewed Nigerian Music Videos with his smash tune, “Calm Down.” Dataleum, ...

YNaija December 29, 2022

Ayra Starr sends out warning to Afrochella organizers after falling on stage

Ayra Starr was embarrassed and dissatisfied with the organizers of Afrochella after she fell while performing on stage. Afrochella is ...

YNaija December 28, 2022

Fans riot as 2Baba fails to turn up at Delta performance

Whale Mouth, whose real name is Usiaphe Kevin, claims that his family has received death threats since 2Baba didn’t show ...

YNaija December 23, 2022

Tems continues winning streak with Oscar nomination

It has been announced that Temilade Openiyi, better known by her stage name Tems, a Nigerian singer, has been nominated ...

YNaija December 21, 2022

For the holiday season, Simi drops “Christmas Sometin”

Singer Simi has released the music video for her latest single “Christmas Sometin.” In the spirit of the holidays, the ...

YNaija December 17, 2022

One of the four persons hospitalized following Asake’s show in Brixton passes away

A woman has died from injuries sustained in a crush during a concert at London’s Brixton O2 Academy, where a ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail