Chicago State University Locks X Account Amidst Scrutiny Over Tinubu’s Academic Records

Chicago State University (CSU) has taken the step of locking its official X account as controversy surrounds the academic records of President Bola Tinubu. The ‘protect your posts’ feature on X, which allows content to be restricted from non-followers, has been activated by CSU in response to the torrent of scrutiny concerning Tinubu’s educational background.

This move by CSU comes following widespread criticism from Nigerians who are demanding transparency regarding Tinubu’s academic records. His credentials indicate that he obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration, accounting, and management from CSU in 1979.

However, allegations of certificate discrepancies have cast doubt on the accuracy of Tinubu’s qualifications. Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), recently approached a US court to compel CSU to release Tinubu’s academic records. In response, CSU has expressed its intention to comply if a US court issues the order.

Amid the legal dispute, many Nigerians have turned to social media platforms to voice suspicions that CSU might be collaborating with Tinubu to withhold his academic records.

A glimpse of Chicago State University LinkedIn burning up @ChicagoState. We await their response. pic.twitter.com/2PcBOxA5Ip — Weyimi B. Lube 𓃵 (@_weyimi) August 28, 2023

CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY AS AN ACCOMPLICE TO FRAUD: Bola said he graduated from CSU in 1979. Suddenly, the 1979 yearbook has disappeared from the CSU website. This means CSU is concealing a fraud so that they can partake in eating "THE FORBIDEN FRUIT." Well, Fraud is Time bound pic.twitter.com/QIyd0YekRi — Mahdi Shehu (@shehu_mahdi) August 29, 2023

The Chicago State University are now in trouble. Nigerians are camping all over their Twitter & LinkedIn pages. Their LinkedIn is a mess, their Twitter is under lock & key.



I hope Tinubu is worth all the negative PR? — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) August 28, 2023

Chicago State University, you can run but you can't hide.



See you on your LinkedIn account, You'll explain to Nigerians why you're covering up a drug dealer.



You'll know who Nigerians are. — Toluwani (LP) 👨‍👩‍👦 (@T_akinpade) August 28, 2023