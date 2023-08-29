Chicago State University Locks X Account Amidst Scrutiny Over Tinubu’s Academic Records

Chicago State University (CSU) has taken the step of locking its official X account as controversy surrounds the academic records of President Bola Tinubu. The ‘protect your posts’ feature on X, which allows content to be restricted from non-followers, has been activated by CSU in response to the torrent of scrutiny concerning Tinubu’s educational background.
This move by CSU comes following widespread criticism from Nigerians who are demanding transparency regarding Tinubu’s academic records. His credentials indicate that he obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration, accounting, and management from CSU in 1979.
However, allegations of certificate discrepancies have cast doubt on the accuracy of Tinubu’s qualifications. Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), recently approached a US court to compel CSU to release Tinubu’s academic records. In response, CSU has expressed its intention to comply if a US court issues the order.
Amid the legal dispute, many Nigerians have turned to social media platforms to voice suspicions that CSU might be collaborating with Tinubu to withhold his academic records.
