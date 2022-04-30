RHOLagos EP 4: Mariam Timmer is finally in, Carolyna’s failed marriage comes up again + other gbas gbos

The last time we reported an episode of the show, Real Housewives of Lagos, Linda Ikeji was the topic of discussion, when Carolyna said, “You can have a blog but don’t hurt people. Part of the reason why my marriage broke was because of Linda. I reached out to her, but she did not care. Linda wrote that my daughter was for another man, and you sit down here to defend your family, I have a family too.”

The drama does not end. After all, what would be watching if they just laughed and laughed all through? We are here for all of it.

Episode 4 is here and Mariam Timmer, the PR expert has finally got in.

She says in a chat, “My style is very sexy. I like myself sexy, chic, and classy. Some people say, “Oh, Mariam is very extra.” Yes, I am. But being extra for me means rocking jeans or leggings and T-shirts and still looking fly.”

“My core values are my family” and describes herself as “one of a kind, funny and playful”.

The volume of the drama is about to go up.

In this episode, Toyin Lawani asked Carolyna to explain the real reason for her crashed marriage to Musa Danjuma during a truth or dare game.

Carolyna reacted angrily, saying, “Toyin should first tell us all about her baby daddies before asking me about the true story of my divorce.

“I can’t imagine how she would bring up such a topic in a game of truth or dare.”

Showmax narrates that, ‘since Chioma referred to Laura as a “client” and not a friend, Laura has had it out for Chioma, and things finally came to a head this week.

“Trouble started after things cooled off between Laura and Carolyna, with Laura promising to speak to her sister, blogger Linda Ikeji, to take down the stories Carolyna had complained about. Chioma then seized the opportunity to ask Laura to appeal to her sister to take down the stories she had done on her business partner and BFF, Kika. This request did not sit well with Laura, who went off on Chioma.”

Please don’t let us talk about Kika here, and if you’re talking about Kika here. F*ck Kika! Laura

Chioma responded, and it wasn’t long before the ladies started exchanging words.

The cast of the reality TV show gathered at the Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja at the invitation of their host and one of the casts, Chioma Ikokwu.

Before then, a mild drama played out between Toyin and Carolyna at the airport over lateness, the ladies soon settle into the excitement of travelling.

In Abuja, Laura discusses with her friend, Celine, that whatever happens tonight, “I’ll try as much as possible to be cool but if I fight, you’ve got to fight.”

The cast flew to Abuja on a private jet for their three-day getaway trip.