PDP disqualifies two 2023 presidential aspirants?

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential screening committee has disqualified two of its aspirants.

Chairman of the committee, Senator David Mark announced this on Friday after the committee concluded its screening of the party’s 17 aspirants.

Senator Mark did not disclose the identity of the disqualified candidates and said they did not meet up with the requirements for the position they were contesting for.

In attendance at the screening was the Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike; former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President Bukola Saraki; former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, amongst other aspirants.

The disqualified candidates are reportedly expected to forfeit the 40 million naira each of them paid for the expression of interest and nomination forms.

The screening, according to one of the aspirants – Senator Anyim Pius Anyim – was designed to verify the candidates’ membership and financial status, academic credentials, and other requirements for a presidential candidate as spelt out in the constitution.

The PDP aspirants are

  1. Hon. Dr. Ugochukwu Williams
  2. Atiku Abubakar
  3. Bala Mohammed
  4. Peter Obi 
  5. Nyesom Wike
  6. Anyim Pius Anyim
  7. Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa
  8. Udom Emmanuel 
  9. Bukola Saraki
  10. Aminu Tambuwal
  11. Nwachukwu Anakwenze
  12. Muhammad Hayatudeen
  13. Ayodele Fayose
  14. Cosmos Ndukwe
  15. Charles Ugwu
  16. Oliver Tareila Diana
