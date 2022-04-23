Linda Ikeji is in the news for issues raised on #RHOLagos and they are worrisome

As expected, the ladies of The Real Housewives of Lagos are ready to cause conversations on social media with every episode – something everyone is hungry for.

In case you missed it, the ladies of #RHOLagos include Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji-Kanu, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo and Mariam Timmer.

From Showmax:

The ladies finally meet again after their first outing at Toyin’s, and with a lot of unfinished business among the group, it’s not long before there’s a heated exchange.

The problem starts when Toyin arrives and teases Laura about coming for this event but not the beach outing. The ladies then start to talk about the games on the beach and Laura tells Carolyna that if she had something to say (about her), it shouldn’t have been behind her back. Carolyna maintains that it was just a game and also had some seemingly hurtful things thrown at her as well that she didn’t take too seriously.

Soon after, Chioma confronts Laura about the statement she made about slapping Carolyna, and Laura is shocked that Iyabo threw her under the bus. While Carolyna is reeling over this, Iyabo defends her decision to relay the conversation to Chioma.

“I can say anything I choose to say, I don’t have somebody giving me restrictions on what to say, we’re not buddies, I don’t owe you any loyalties where I have to filter what to say.”

Sensing she’s on her own, Laura quickly tries to clear the air, stating that she will never lay her hands on anybody, and reveals to Carolyna that she didn’t offend her directly, but instead, she (Carolyna) said a bunch of things about her sister – Linda Ikeji.

“I’m obsessed with my sister, you go for my sister that means you and I will never be in the same space and I’ll be lovey-dovey and very nice to you,” Laura says.

Carolyna responds, stating that Laura’s sister had written very hurtful things about her in the past about her collapsing marriage and speculating about her daughter’s paternity. She went on to reveal that she reached out to Linda but she did not care.

“You can have a blog but don’t hurt people. Part of the reason why my marriage broke was because of Linda. I reached out to her, but she did not care. Linda wrote that my daughter was for another man, and you sit down here to defend your family, I have a family too,” Carolyna says.

For those that are not quite clear on how Linda Ikeji’s name got into the Caroline Hutchin’s outburst, here’s the backstory. #RHOL #RHOLagos



🎥: @showmaxnaija pic.twitter.com/aVRCIJi0Rq — Y! Online (@YNaija) April 22, 2022

That is how Linda Ikeji, the famous blogger, got into Twitter trends today.

“Yes, you have every right to fight for your family, but you can’t fight for a [family] who is hurting other people. Who is hurting people in their marriages, in their relationships,” Carolyna said about Linda Ikeji.

Linda Ikeji responds:

Linda Ikeji

Linda Ikeji has denied claims that her blogging is responsible for Carolyna Hutchings’ divorce.

Linda Ikeji’s platform, @lindaikejiblogofficial on Instagram, responded by saying: “Dear Caroline, your bald-faced lies are hilarious and probably do not deserve a response but we will address you one last time. These stories you claim we wrote about you, where is it on the Internet? A blog would write that you’re a gold digger and married your forefathers? Lol. You’re hilarious. Not only didn’t LIB write anything like this, but no other blog also did. Where’s the record of these stories online? You say we deleted them? How? From our blog and all the other blogs that would have carried the story from us? Nobody has the power to completely scrub out a story online. Do you own Google?” It reads in part.

In another post, Linda Ikeji writes, “Meanwhile, all these stories about Tagbo was long after your marriage had ended. At least 2 years after. You can fool some gullible people but you can’t fool everyone.”

Hutchings got married to a Nigerian businessman, Musa Danjuma, in 2007. They parted ways nine years later, with three children.

This is now between Laura, Carolyna, and the topic of discussion – Linda Ikeji. But, see a few reactions from Nigerians on Twitter:

Linda Ikeji used me as headline with my picture with the caption “Nigerian Lady brags about big boobs” after misconstruing my tweet.



All my family members were now calling me, I will never forget.



That woman is a witch. — Arsenal’s bunny. (@Bubble_minakie) April 23, 2022

Na Wizkid end Linda ikeji Career, after their rift she never remained the same, Instablog now buried it completely. — YH (@Yemihazan) April 23, 2022

Linda Ikeji ruined many lives and homes and she never felt any remorse or cared because it’s bringing food to her table and traffic to her blogs. — OLAMIDE 🌸💖🌸 (@Olamideofficial) April 23, 2022

I still remember the day when Linda Ikeji said one boy committed suic!de in CU hostel on her blog and the truth was that the boy drowned at the Beach!



Omo we dragged her for 3 days nonstop till she apologized and took down that post from her blog



Very crazy woman — THE BLUNDER HUNTER 🇬🇭 (@damyflavinho) April 23, 2022

Linda Ikeji didn’t care about whoever’s live she was ruining as long as she was gaining traffic to her blog. Man, she was just ruthless! — Iseunife The First 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@Shawnifee) April 23, 2022

When I lost my elder brother as a result of post election violence during Jonathan’s era. Linda Ikeji was the first blogger to reach out. We were still looking for a way to break this news to my parents, Linda was calling day and night for gist. — Nwanyioma1🦋 (@zyzy_nwanyioma) April 23, 2022

If Linda Ikeji did what Carolyna accused her of, on The Real Housewives of Lagos then she’s evil. I understand the excitement to break the hottest gist, but there’s a limit, especially when the person in the story reached out to you for fact-checking but you’d rather post lies. — Field Marshal Oluchi (@General_Oluchi) April 22, 2022

How many people have these kinds of stories to tell about Nigerian gossip and gist sites?