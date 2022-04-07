The Real Housewives of Lagos will debut on April 8 | See other details

The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) will debut exclusively on Showmax on April 8, 2022, with new episodes every Friday.

Produced by Livespot 360, RHOLagos follows the extravagant lives of six of the most glamorous women in Lagos, Nigeria.

RHOLagos marks the 16th international version of The Real Housewives format and the third African adaptation, following the success of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and Durban, both now streaming.

The cast include Iyabo Ojo, Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Chioma Ikokwu, Mariam Timmer.

Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo is a famous Nollywood actress, producer, TikTok sensation, brand influencer, entrepreneur and CEO of Fepris Limited. Ojo is divorced and a mother of two.

Carolyna Hutchings

Carolyna Hutchings is the CEO of Hutchings Limited, a real estate, oil and gas, and agriculture company. She is also the founder of Hopeville Foundation, an NGO that caters to women and children. Hutchings is a mother of three kids.

Laura Ikeji

Laura Ikeji is a social media influencer, author, and entrepreneur. Ikeji is a mother of two, married to former Super Eagles star Christopher Kanu.

Toyin Lawani-Adebayo

Toyin Lawani-Adebayo is a renowned celebrity stylist, fashion designer, business mogul and CEO of Tiannah’s Place Empire. She is a mother of three kids and is married to musician and creative photographer Segun Wealth.

Chioma Ikokwu

Chioma Ikokwu is a lawyer as well as co-founder and CEO of luxury hair brand Good Hair Ltd, and Brass and Copper Restaurant & Lounge. She also runs a women- and children-focused charity called the Goodway Foundation. Chioma has never been married.

Mariam Timmer

Mariam Timmer is a PR expert and chief executive director at Six Sixteen Agency. She’s the creative director at Lure Fashion Limited, an online retail fashion line, an online content creator, YouTuber and entrepreneur. Timmer is mom of a beautiful daughter and married to John Timmer.

Watch the trailer below: