Families of kidnapped train passengers protest FG inaction; Kanu files ₦50bn suit against FG | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Buhari seeks approval of ₦4trn for petrol subsidy in 2022

In a letter addressed to the house of representatives, titled “Submission of the Revised 2022 Fiscal Framework”, President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the approval of ₦4 trillion as payments for petrol subsidy payments in 2022.

Femi Gbajamila, the speaker of the house of representatives, read the letter during a plenary on Thursday.

In the letter dated April 5, Buhari said the incremental provision by ₦442.72 billion from ₦3.557 trillion to ₦4 trillion was necessary in the face of current economic developments, including the increased market price of crude oil aggravated by the Russian-Ukraine war.

Kanu files ₦50 billion suit against FG for human rights violation

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has filed a ₦50 billion suit against the federal government over the alleged violation of his rights.

Kanu alleged that he was kidnapped from Kenya and brought back to Nigeria to stand trial.

The IPOB leader, who is in DSS custody, filed the suit on Thursday through his counsel, Mike Ozekhome, against the federal government and Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF).

Among other reliefs sought in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/462/2022, Kanu asked the court to determine “whether the way and manner in which the plaintiff was abducted in Kenya and extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria is consistent with extant laws particularly the provisions of Article 12 (4) of the African charter on human and peoples rights (ratification and enforcement) Act Cap A9 laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and Article/Part 5 (a) of the African Charter’s principles and guidelines on human and peoples’ rights while countering terrorism in Africa”.

Spanish footballers’ association to sue Huesca over alleged violation of Nwakali’s rights

Spanish Footballers’ Association (AFE) has alleged that SD Huesca violated the labour rights of Super Eagles midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali, with the premature termination of his contract.

Huesca announced it had cut ties with the Nigerian midfielder on Tuesday, without giving any reason behind the decision.

Reacting to the termination on Wednesday, Nwakali claimed he was targeted by Ruben Garcia, the club’s sporting director because he honoured Nigeria’s invitation to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The former Nigeria U17 captain also accused the sporting director of describing the continental cup as “not being an important tournament” while threatening that “if I go to AFCON, I will not play for Huesca again”.

Families of kidnapped train passengers protest government inaction

One of the victims of last week’s terrorists’ attack on a Kaduna-bound train, Sergeant Muhammad Haruna Funtua, has died from injuries sustained in the assault.

As reported by Guardian Nigeria, eleven days after the attack, families of the victims protested the prolonged silence by the Federal Government on the release of their loved ones. Some of the family members, numbering about 20, stormed the venue of a scheduled ministerial press briefing by the Ministry of Transportation, demanding that the government expedite action to aid the freedom of the captives.

The family members, who could hardly hold back their tears, came carrying placards. They expressed concern over the government’s prolonged silence, saying since the mishap of March 28, there has been no official communication to them as to what happened and what is being done by the authorities.

Meanwhile, the terrorists who attacked the Kaduna-bound train have threatened to kill the captives if the government does not quickly accede to their demands.

Buhari allocates houses to 22 players of the Super Eagles

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the allocation of housing units in the National Housing Estate across the country to 22 players of the Super Eagles who won the 1994 African Cup of Nations.

The president spoke during the official commissioning of housing projects under the National Housing Programme (NHP) Phase 1 at the Three Arms Zone in Minna.

The president stated that the housing estate “is an example of the fulfilment of the promise of change and to provide affordable and accessible housing to Nigerians.”