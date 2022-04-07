Meet Judith Akatugba, General Manager of Lasgidi FM

Judith Akatugba is a management professional who has played in the media sector with over 17 years of cognate work experience. Her core competence hangs on five main pillars: commercial executor, financial value driver, corporate entrepreneur, corporate ambassador, and customer champion. These strong pillars align her with the strategic direction of every organisation with which she works, and they are the driving force behind her success in all her roles so far.

As the General Manager of Lasgidi FM 90.1FM, one of Nigeria’s vibrant radio stations, Judith Akatugba is relentless and dedicated to bringing to fore her wealth of experience to increase the ratings of the station, as well as to increase the revenue and ROI for the investors of the business.

Before Lasgidi, she was the principal of Cymbals Integrated Services, a firm that specialises in buying and selling media goods and services. When Judith was appointed the Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Digital at Folio Media Group, owners of Daily Times Newspapers, and Daily Times Digital, she formulated growth strategies across all portfolios and successfully managed the digital transformation of Nigeria’s oldest newspaper with her team.

Judith Akatugba

Other reputable organisations that she has worked for include The Guardian Newspaper and Digitals where she was the Commercial Director who led her team to boost revenue generation and boost the company’s liquidity; Red Media Group as the Group Senior Manager; Consolidated Media Associates as the Group Sales and Marketing Manager of Soundcity TV, Soundcity City radio, Spice, and ONTV; TVC Communications as the Business Development Manager for TVC Entertainment, TVC News and Max FM; Sportsbrand LTD which she co-founded; and Point Blank Media Concepts where she began her media career in sales, marketing, content distribution and TV production and then rose to the position of Assistant Business Development Manager. She is also a skilled Political Campaign Manager and got her training in Political Campaign Management from the Centre For International Advanced Studies, CIAPS.

Judith’s quest for knowledge and development prompted her to the University of Birmingham where she is currently studying for her second Masters in Public Administration. She is an alumnus of the prestigious Pan-Atlantic University, where she obtained her first Master’s degree in Media and Communications, and the Daystar Leadership Academy. She is a trained broadcaster from the prestigious National Broadcast Academy of Nigeria and a member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

With an experience that spans almost two decades with her holding strategic management positions across various major organisations, Judith is no doubt a force to be reckoned with in the Nigerian media sector.

