Lekki-Ikoyi tollgate: Sanwo-Olu agrees on tolling concessions; NASS approves ₦4trn for subsidy | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

NASS approves ₦4trn for subsidy up from ₦442.72 billion

The Senate and the House of Representatives have approved ₦4 trillion to fund the fuel subsidy in 2022. This indicates an increase of ₦3.557 trillion – from the ₦442.72 billion earlier budgeted.

The lawmakers increased the oil benchmark from $62 per barrel to $73 per barrel. And approved that oil production volume increased by 283,000 barrels per day – from 1.883 million barrels per day to 1.600 million barrels per day.

The Real Housewives of Lagos stars break record after first episode

Five of the cast of the Real Housewives of Lagos reality TV show broke streaming records when the first episode aired.

The first episode had highlights that included Lawani admitting to quitting her current marriage if her husband messes up, Ojo kissing marriage goodbye, Hutchings opening up on the challenges of being married to a billionaire, Ikeji-Kanu celebrating her fifth wedding anniversary, and Ikokwu opening up on her complicated love relationship.

‘8 years after Chibok, 11,536 schools closed, over 1,500 pupils abducted’

Amnesty International has said eight years after the abduction of 276 Chibok schoolgirls by Boko Haram, more than 1,500 Nigerian school children have been abducted by armed groups. This was disclosed in a statement yesterday, which noted that “Nigerian authorities are failing to protect school children.”

Part of the statement signed by Amnesty International’s Nigeria Director, Osai Ojigho, reads: “Since then (Chibok 276), abductions have continued. Between December 2020 and October last year, 1,436 school children – and 17 teachers – were abducted from schools in Nigeria by armed groups. The recent upsurge has triggered prolonged school shutdowns – and in turn led to a decline in school enrolment and attendance, as well as a rise in child marriage and pregnancies of school-age girls.”

Lekki-Ikoyi tollgate: Sanwo-Olu agrees on tolling concessions

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has conceded to make some concessions over the planned resumption of tolling to the Ikoyi Link Bridge, and Lekki-Epe Expressway areas of the state. Sanwo-Olu, however, sought cooperation and understanding from residents and stakeholders in the meantime.

Earlier, Lekki residents, under the aegis of the Lekki Peninsula Phase 1 Residents Association, had written Sanwo-Olu to suspend the planned resumption of toll at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge and the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Coaches want introduction of VAR in Nigerian League

The technical chiefs of both Gombe United and Kano Pillars Football Clubs have called for the introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Aliyu Zubairu, the technical adviser of Gombe United said the Nigeria league should be working towards using technology to give more credibility to the league.

The chief coach of Kano Pillars, Ibrahim Musa said the introduction of VAR to the NPFL would “greatly assist match officials and make their work easier and better.”