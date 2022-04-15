“Who never fuck up” is the latest excuse for what many call bad behaviour

In case you live in the woods, there is a new trend in town, and, as with many other slangs, it is becoming a common lingo on social media. You may not hear anyone use it in physical conversations because then, there are body movements to show what exactly is meant.

However, on social media, e don pass bant level.

Of course, he fucked up. Who never fucked up hands in the air. No Hands. He deserves another chance Mason Greenwood King Zaato on Twitter

Again, in case you live in the woods, or do not use social media, Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood, 20, was, in February, arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the player was arrested after the force “became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence”.

Video game developer, EA Sports, said the forward had been removed from FIFA products.

A statement said Greenwood had been removed from active squads in FIFA 22 and also suspended from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team packs and Ultimate Draft.

Greenwood was removed from Football Manager 2022.

“Any player or official serving an indefinite suspension from football, for whatever reason, has been removed from Football Manager in the latest update,” A Sports Interactive spokesperson told Manchester Evening News.

“If and when that suspension is lifted, the player or official will be reinstated at the next scheduled opportunity.”

Sportswear firm, Nike, previously said it had suspended its relationship with the footballer.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation,” a spokesman said.

Manchester United said the club “did not condone violence of any kind” and had been made aware of the allegations but would make no further comment until the “facts have been established”.

The attacker was released on bail “pending further investigation”.

Now, he is trending on Twitter after unconfirmed news reports that he is back on the Manchester United team. We will all wish it is just a rumour and it is unreal.

But, he has supporters on social media, and some of their statements indicate that they support his behaviour, reason we should put our hands in the air if we never sinned.

Indeed the Holy Book of Christendom says the Saviour of the world, Jesus Christ, while on earth, once wrote on the floor saying, “he who has never sinned should cast the first stone.” And, as with other strange beliefs in religions of the world, people use that to ask others to tolerate prisonable behaviour.

Greenwood has not been proven guilty yet, but there is a video and images of abuse, where he asked his supposed girlfriend to allow him have his way on her or be punished for it.

Many people in this world do not know that forced sex even in marriage is sexual abuse and should not be condoned in any way. Many Nigerians would never understand that or would pretend to be ignorant so as to continue the status quo.

Hiding behind ‘who never fuck up, hands in the air, no one?’, Nigerians are now asking for tolerance, pushing people to ignore what is otherwise generally accepted bad behaviour, and acting like it is normal and natural to hurt the other person and get away with it.

In case you have not realised, politicians whose ‘professional’ records include cases of corruption and abuse of power are been listed to be forgiven because ‘everyone has messed up’ and we should be happy to forgive each other.

Now, celebrities, nicknamed role models, are getting more supporters than before because there is a realisation that no one is as good as the Pope. “And, even Jesus Christ got angry while on earth.”

If you are the unique individual who insists that bad behaviour should be named like that, you may be mugged and left on the street, threatened not to join the conversation again.

It is happening and it is sad.

For the Greenwood example, see other reactions from people around the world:

All the people who think Mason Greenwood deserves to play for Manchester United ever again are bottom tier degenerates. — Man United Ghost (@doe_ghost) April 15, 2022

I’m not a Man U fan but I’m happy mason greenwood is back in training — MAYOWA (@imayorr) April 15, 2022

Some fans actually think our brand has too much integrity to allow Mason Greenwood to return 😂

• We Prostitute our History to Noodle & Tractor partners.

• The owners are THE GLAZERS!

• Innocent until proven guilty (PR)

• Worth £100m

• ZERO sponsors will walk away.#MUFC — Billy Meredith (@MUFC1908) April 14, 2022

Football fans should forgive Mason Greenwood and forget abt whatever it is that he did.. — Only One SoftThuG! (@iam_softthug) April 15, 2022

This everyone makes mistakes excuse for Mason Greenwood really is the argument of children.



Sure we all make mistakes but there’s a big difference between being caught driving at 40 in a 30 & being accused of battery, sexual assault & threats to kill! — Man Utd News (@RooVanMataZaj) April 15, 2022

I cannot wait to see Mason Greenwood back in a Manchester United shirt. I'm mad at him but I love him more than I want to be angry at him. — 𝐍𝐚𝐭 𝐆. 𝐓𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐡 🇬🇭 (@NatGTetteh) April 15, 2022

For the ‘who never fuck up’ trend, see how it is used:

On second thoughts, i think she should be forgiven , who never fuck up hands in the air https://t.co/iOkw6gnnb9 — 4th Mainland Bridge 🦦 (@playskylar) April 15, 2022

Who never fuck up hands in the air is the same thing as saying ''he who has no sin should cast the first stone''. — Sweet BabyG❤️ (@etimglory26) April 12, 2022