Beef party or fashion showcase? | Episode 6 of #RHOLagos is here!

“I can’t even remember if I said hello or not,” Toyin Lawani-Adebayo says during her diary session.

It was Laura Ikeji’s fashion show, Chioma and Carolyna were late, but Toyin was surprised that the duo were there, thinking they were not invited.

“I look amazing and I’ve lit up the place,” Chioma said when she arrived. But, Toyin had a different opinion.

“Being fake doesn’t work for me, when they come everybody is pretending, cut that s*it! I’m done being chilled.”

Toyin talks about fakeness? We love to see it.

“It’s okay not to show up for the event so that Laura would know you people have a problem then you sit down and settle it. Don’t pretend like it’s okay,” Toyin says.

She also says in her diary session when she saw that Carolyna and Chioma moved to buy from the collection, “You don’t even like Laura, stop this! What are you doing?”

Meanwhile, to celebrate her 40th birthday, Toyin took the girls to the ‘streets’ to show them how it’s done there. She promised to do that earlier.

Toyin visited Obalende to distribute items at the mosque. The area boys took turns performing for her while she danced away her worries. Denrele later joined to spice it up.

Meanwhile, on the day of Laura Ikeji’s fashion show, Chioma casually said “this sort of thing I would wear to stay at home, possibly go to sleep, I would not wear this anywhere.”

Ah!

Anyway, taste matters in fashion too. This is why Toyin is showing Chioma her pieces at someone else’s fashion show.

But Chioma does not like the taste of that. She says, “Toyin showing me her pieces at Laura’s fashion show is giving me competitive. I don’t think it’s the appropriate time to be showing me your stuff at your friend’s fashion show.”

At the show too, Iyabo and her daughter, Priscilla, walked the runway together, and Chioma had a comment: “this mother, daughter duo is everything for me, it’s giving me life. My ovaries are jumping and bubbling.”

Toyin’s comment is somewhat different.

“This Iyabo doesn’t want to get old, what is her problem? Iyabo, rest, in Jesus name!”

Friendly beef, but there’s a hint of the unfriendly when Laura says while giving a toast, “I wanted to make a toast to better friendship but I just looked at Chioma’s face (bursts into laughter).”

Chioma is not happy about that and responds: “Laura, it’s your day, it’s your event, own it. Your whole entire existence cannot be about me.”

Chioma adds that Laura “clearly wants this friendship and she’s going about it the wrong way.”

We have said enough, you can watch this episode and all the other episodes on Showmax.