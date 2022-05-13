From Davido to Burna Boy to White Money | All the music releases that should bless your eardrums this weekend

Thank God It’s Friday yeah? We know that feeling. For people like us, we have to keep sharing information, so we cannot have all the fun we want you to have. But, it’s good, we would have fun after you. This is why we listed all the songs that were released today to spice up your weekend.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy has dropped “Last Last,” ahead of his forthcoming album, Love, Damani. The track, produced by Chopstix, features a sample of Toni Braxton’s 2000 R&B hit, “He Wasn’t Man Enough.”

Love, Damani will be released on June 30. The singer recently told Billboard the title of the LP is particularly personal to him.

“That’s how I like to sign all my letters, because I didn’t know the proper [signoff],” he said. “It’s a bit personal [because] it’s bringing you into my head on my birthday — when you turn 31 and ain’t got no kids, everything is going good and bad at the same time. You reflect and then you get as lit as possible. Then you sleep and wake up and reflect again. I’m reflecting on everything — what I’m doing and what’s happening where I’m from. Where I’m from is a part of where I’m going.”

Rema

The French star, Dadju released a brand new record titled “One Time” featuring Nigerian singer, Rema.

The record was taken off his latest project titled Cullinan Album which drops today, May 13, 2022.

Dadju Djuna Nsungula‘s album comprises seventeen soundtracks including some of his previously released singles like “Toko Toko”, “Picsou” and “King”.

Mavin all-stars

One of Nigeria’s biggest record labels, Mavin Records, released a brand new star-studded collaborative record titled “Overdose” featuring Crayon, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Magixx, and Boy Spyce.

“Overdose” was produced by Don Jazzy.

Davido

Davido released his highly anticipated single “Stand Strong”, the first track off his forthcoming album. 

The singer featured The Samples Choir, the group behind Kanye West’s Sunday Service movement, on his new track.

The Pheelz produced single is somewhat different from Davido’s style.

On Wednesday, Davido shared a teaser of “Stand Strong” on his Instagram, writing, “This one is special to me. It’s different. The conception has been different. The mindset has been different. The making has been different. I know you love it when I make you dance, but now I want to make you feel. This one’s for everyone out there holding it up. I know what I’ve experienced over the past 10 years, and a lot of you have been through it all with me. But… have you really? For the first time I want to bring you into the other part of my world.”

Zinoleesky

Zinoleesky, signed to Marlian Music, has released a sensational love ballad “Loving You.” His label boss, Naira Marley has a word:

The beat is a fusion of Amapiano and Afrobeats. On the song, mixed by TimiJay On The Track, he is bursting with love and admiration for his woman.

Shoody B

Shoody B released his Amazing Grace EP.

DJ Spinall

Oluseye ‘Spinall’ Sodamola has put out his highly anticipated single titled ‘Palazzo’ featuring Asake. The DJ announced the release of the song, accompanied by the video, on Friday.

White Money

Big Brother Naija Season 6 winner, White Money teams up with indigenous rapper, Zoro to unleash the track titled, ”Na We We“.

According to White Money; “This one is a ‘SUPER MAY 13TH RELEASE’ Fam if you know you know.. So PLEASE show your boy some love on the streams and downloads… 

Which would you place on repeat?

