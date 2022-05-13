The Scent of Passion’s Executive Producer, Yalile Giordanelli speaks on the central theme of love

Telemundo premiered a brand-new telenovela series titled The Scent of Passion (Café Con Aroma de Mujer) which airs every night at 9pm WAT on DStv Channel 118 and on GOTV Channel 14. The telenovela stars an acclaimed cast led by fan favourites William Levy, Laura Londoño and Carmen Villalobos. In this chat with Yalile Giovanelli discusses the theme of love in the series.

Can you tell us a little bit about The Scent of Passion?

The Scent of Passion is a love story about Gaviota, a peasant coffee farmer and Sebastian, the coffee farm owner, who despite coming from two different social classes fell in love. The series follows the challenges they face and how they can pull through. This story is centered on love, heartbreak, betrayal, and family.

What inspired you to get involved with The Scent of Passion?

I was inspired by the storyline. It’s a love story that is set in the countryside. The coffee theme and the characters were exciting as well and for me, that was thrilling. I was looking forward to jumping on the project and working with all the creative cast and crew to bring this story to life.

What other production companies were you working with and what projects were you working on before your time with Telemundo?

I have worked with companies like RCN and Sony Television in Colombia. Working with those big brands was an interesting journey because I was able to also explore different movie genres including action movies. But I love working on love stories more and that has kept me producing romance telenovelas with Telemundo.

Are there any special episodes that you think Passionistas should look out for in this series?

Every episode is an hour of suspense that would keep you wanting more. Although each episode has different thrilling moments, the first episode will get you hooked. You would enjoy the story as it unfolds between Gaviota and Sebastian and you will want to fall in love also. The story as it surrounds every character is also interesting and is something all Passionistas and in fact, everyone who loves a good romantic telenovela should look forward to watching.

You can tune in daily to watch The Scent of Passion on Telemundo at 9PM WAT on DStv Channel 118 and on GOTV Channel 14.