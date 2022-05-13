FG launches mobile app to tackle insecurity; Nigeria withdraws from int’l basketball games for 2 years | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

INEC to adopt manual, electronic transmission of results

Buhari asks ASUU to end strike

Nigeria withdraws from int’l basketball games for 2 years

Sultan condemns brutal killing of female student in Sokoto

FG launches mobile app to tackle insecurity

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

INEC to adopt manual, electronic transmission of results

Speaking during a consultative meeting with the media, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while responding to a question on the political ambition and partisanship of Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said the commission might be forced to seek alternative arrangements for the handling of sensitive materials.

The INEC chairman also said the commission will deploy both manual and electronic methods in the transmission of 2023 election results.

He noted that the Electoral Act 2022 provides for e-transmission of results, Yakubu, quoting Section 64 of the Electoral Act, said electronic transmission of results can only be done in the event of a dispute during the course of collation.

Buhari asks ASUU to end strike

President Muhammadu Buhari made the appeal Thursday, at the 19th National Productivity Day and conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit Award (NPOM) to 48 eminent Nigerians and organisations in both the public and private sectors in Abuja.

He said, “Therefore, if we desire to transform Nigeria into a competitive, strong, vibrant, productive and sustainable economy, improving our educational system should be accorded the highest priority.”

He said his government has been working to address the nagging issues in the nation’s university system within the ambit of available resources.

FG withdraws Nigerian team from international basketball over NBBF crisis

The Federal Government Thursday, withdrew the country from international competitions for a period of two years.

Citing the “unending crises that have plagued and nearly crippled basketball development in the country,” the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development said President Buhari approved the ban.

Speaking in his office yesterday, Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, said the move would provide the government opportunity to revamp the sport from the grassroots, as well as revive the domestic leagues, which have become moribund.

Sultanate of Sokoto condemn murder of female student

The Sultanate of Sokoto has condemned the brutal murder of a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE) Sokoto.

“The Sultanate Council condemns the incident in its totality and has urged the security agencies to bring the perpetrators of the unjustifiable incident to justice,” a statement reads.

Two persons have been arrested over the incident, police said yesterday.

The police command said the suspects in the viral video on Twitter would be apprehended soon, spokesman Sanusi Abubakar said in a statement.

FG launches mobile app to tackle insecurity

The federal government has launched the Nigeria internal security and public safety alerts system (NISPSAS) mobile application for sending alerts to security agencies.

The minister said many attacks would have been foiled if the security agencies had been notified in real-time, adding that this prompted the development of a platform that the public can use to communicate with security agencies.

“One noticeable lacuna is information and timely alert of the security agencies to incidents of crimes, breach of security, and natural disasters before they happen or while they are going on. In most cases, they would have been prevented or mitigated if the alert had come in time,” Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior, said.

The mobile application is for joint operations and monitoring by the Services and the Nigeria Police.

The app can be downloaded by searching for ‘NISPSAS’ on Android or iOS.