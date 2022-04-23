Movie in the Park Experience, April Edition

The Movie in the Park Experience in partnership with LASPARK, Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency is back for the second time in Lagos. 

The experience is a well-curated monthly event that aims at bringing a one of a kind cinematic feel to lovers of movies in the different parks located in the ever bubbly city of Lagos. The MIP experience brings together audience, vendors, brands, media organisations and many more to be a part of a family-friendly environment.

Ihechi Opara, the curator of the experience has emphasized that the experience aims to give friends and family a different bonding experience. “The MIP experience offers you the thrill of watching a movie under the stars with your loved ones, your favorite celebrities and influencers while you munch on our variety of food options”. 

The first edition of the experience, “Love Edition” welcomed over 1000 guests and now with the feedback from attendees, the team is ready to create a more immersive experience. 

The April edition will be happening on the 30th at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island Lagos. The show starts at 5 pm, while the movie starts at 7 pm. 

Tickets are available for purchase online for N3000 at https://tix.africa/mipexp

The April edition is supported by Chippercash, Krispykreme, Trace Naija and Twenties Tribe. 

