February 27, 2026

‘How Depression Saved My Life’ Nigeria Tour Ends as Chude Jideonwo Takes the Movement to the UK, Germany, America and Canada

by YNaija
After stirring, sold-out gatherings in Lagos and Abuja, the Nigeria leg of ‘How Depression Saved My Life’ has officially come to a close, with its author, filmmaker and media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo, now set to take the tour across the UK, Germany, the United States and Canada. What began as a deeply personal memoir, has become an Amazon bestseller and evolved into a global movement, one centred on vulnerability, emotional wellbeing and the radical power of honesty. In Nigeria, audiences did not simply attend a book event; they showed up for conversation, reflection and healing, transforming each stop into a shared human experience.

Now, the international movement begins. London (March 6, 2026) and Manchester (March 7, 2026) will host the first UK gatherings, with tickets already nearing sell-out. From there, the tour moves to New York City on March 9, curated in collaboration with the Nigerians in New York community, and then to Toronto on March 10, powered by Titi Akinisanmi. Additional dates in Germany and other cities will be announced. Each stop promises what has become the signature of the tour: an evening of raw honesty, deep connection and meaningful dialogue. “What started as a story has become a movement,” Chude shares. “Every city reminds me that we are all carrying something, and when we come together in truth, healing begins. I’m excited to gather with Nigerians and friends of Nigeria across the world to say, boldly, let’s be human together.”

More than a tour, ‘How Depression Saved My Life’ has become a travelling safe space, inviting people to confront stigma, share their stories and rediscover purpose. Communities, organisations and partners across the UK, Europe, North America and beyond are encouraged to host the conversation in their cities and join the growing movement. 

Tickets are available at event.withchude.com, and copies of the book can be ordered via book.withchude.com

As the journey crosses borders, one message remains clear: this is not just a series of events, it is a call to connection. 

