February 27, 2026

The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

by YNaija
The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

  1. Scream 7 

Sidney’s biggest nightmare materializes when a new ghost face emerges and begins to target her daughter. Determined to keep her family safe, she faces her horrors. It is available for viewing in cinemas.

  1. Mothers of Chibok

This movie follows the lives of young mothers who fight to educate their children following their tragic experiences as the Chibok girls. It is available for viewing in cinemas.

  1. Love And New Notes

Set in 1984, this movie follows the story of a man and his pregnant wife, forced to make difficult choices to survive financially. When the couple find themselves involved in a dangerous plan tied to robbery, they find their lives tied in even more chaos than usual. It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein

This movie details the story of two young people who find themselves navigating self-discovery and romance, in a world of doubts. It is available for viewing in cinemas.

  1. Pavane 

This Korean film tells the story of a woman viewed as unattractive by society, and her romance with a man who sees beyond her external outlook. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

  1. Firebreak 

When a woman loses her husband, she makes a trip with her brother-in-law, his wife, their son and her daughter and what starts out as a family trip becomes her worst nightmare. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

  1. Joe’s College Road Trip

On a mission to teach his sheltered grandson about the real world, Madea’s brother Joe takes the college-bound teen on a chaotic road trip. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

  1. Undercover Miss Hong 

A determined investigator is sent undercover to a securities firm to investigate and expose corruption but finds herself caught in a complication when she finds out that the CEO is her ex-lover. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

  1. The Bluff 

When a Caribbean woman gets her secret past revealed on the island she ran to, she has to fight to stay alive and safe. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

  1. Fabian And The Deadly Wedding 

While on the run from his pursuers, a con man ends up at a winter wedding where he plans another heist and gets derailed by an unexpected murder. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

