Mercy Chinwo, Yinka Ayefele, Snatcha | Meet YNaija’s Top 10 Gospel Artistes for September

Nigerian gospel music has come along way from the Panam Percy Paul epoch, and the evangelism of the gospel through mainly native tongue music. Like any other genre, Nigerian gospel music has evolved with influences from pop and rock and jazz, evolving into different soundscapes.

The gospel artistes (Ministers) have been mascots of Nigerian music, making collaborations with many international artists and the strides they continue to make is worthy of mention.

Here are the top gospel artistes for September:

10. Dunsin Oyekan

A viral tweet drew the world’s attention to the glorious artistry of the music maestro, Dunsin Oyekan. The Nigerian had alluded that Oyekan had his ‘airpods’ connected to heaven directly and many other Nigerians agreed with this conclusion.

Dunsin Oyekan has his AirPods connected directly to heaven, because whattttt are these songs??? — Oluwaseun (@Gunter_fol) September 23, 2020

The gospel artist had earlier in June released a single titled ‘More than a song’. The song continues to enjoy massive airplay and streams.

The musical artiste also performed at the benefit concert, tagged: “Green Worship 3.0,” organised by the not-for-profit establishment; Worship for Change. The convert was targeted at promoting social responsibility and entrepreneurship drive for humanity.

The concert was held virtually on September 19, 2020, alongside the following charities: Leprosy mission Nigeria; Jakin NGO; Magniﬁcent Therapy services; Moyinoluwa Rainbow Foundation; Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent De Paul, Province of Nigeria; and Ikorodu Sickle cell club

9. Snatcha

Snatcha of the legendary Rooftop MCs teamed up with Angeloh to produce a summer anthem tagged, “Children of God“, produced by Cobhams Asuquo. The song called on God’s Children to give God praise irrespective of life’s circumstances.

Quickly following the release of Children of God, Snatcha launched his 3rd solo intimate concert tagged ‘The Drunken Masters’. He explained that the inspiration behind “The Drunken Masters” concept is the concept of intoxication. He explains that an intoxicated man speaks with boldness and sings loud, and as believers, we should be ‘drunk’ in the spirit.

8. Aghogho

Aghogho released her debut album ‘You Are‘ in a live concert in October 2019. She’s not taken a break since and has continued to prove that she’s a force to be reckoned with in the industry. She stepped up her discography with the release of her brand new single “Than Before“.

The new single is saturated with powerful lyrics expressing desire and yearning for a closer relationship with God. “Than Before” is the first single Aghogho is releasing after the release of her debut album ‘You Are‘.

7. T.Y Bello

T.Y Bello’s continuous collaborations with other gospel artistes in her spontaneous worship sessions has kept her in a spot on our list over the past three months. She teamed up with legendary Yoruba gospel singer, Tope Alabi again to produce a spontaneous worship song ‘Oh Ye Gates, Let him in’. The searing composition had amassed over 4,000 views in under two days.

She also joined forces with Pastor Ayo Otuyalo to produce ‘Jehovah God Divine’ in another spontaneous worship session.

In celebration of Nigeria’s independence anniversary, she released a song tagged ‘Land of Promise’. She also took her viewers down memory lane, showcasing some of her greatest hits on her social media page such as ‘Greenland’.

6. Psalm Ebube

The month of September was World Suicide Prevention Month, and various campaigns were held across its period. Award-winning singer, Psalm Ebube, took a robust vocal stance on that particular issue, during this period.

He released a new song, titled ‘Stronger’ featuring famous inspirational singer, Nosa. The song aimed to raise necessary awareness on Suicide Prevention.

Psalm Ebube, formerly known as Samuel Akinsanya, is the first African World Civility Ambassador and is also the National Statesman for Youth to ICN USA.

He also launched a series of projects to bring global attention to the danger of suicide and how we can prevent victims from taking their lives.

Psalm Ebube chaired a Suicide Prevention Awareness campaign which held for three days. World Thought leaders around the world were invited to hold conversations on Suicide Prevention Awareness. The discussions were streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.

The singer also published two books on suicide prevention and thoughts around the concept, which was released on Amazon.

5. Korpacz

The emerging contemporary Christian singer, Sarai Korpacz, released a stunning new single titled ‘Harmony’; the second single in the year 2020. The song is Karopacz’s message to the world and a call for unity.

The song “Harmony” directly speaks to the killings perpetrated by extremist groups in her native land Zipak, Kafanchan, in Kaduna State, Nigeria. She uses the lyrics of the song to plead to God for harmony in the world and for Him to heal the land.

4. Tope Alabi

Tope Alabi is a revered Yoruba gospel musician whose songs wield the power to pierce the hearts of many. The songstress celebrated her 50th birthday in September and to mark this glorious phase, the musician set up 50-day virtual worship to celebrate God’s faithfulness in her life. The event featured other anointed Gospel music ministers.

She also featured in T. Y Bello’s latest spontaneous worship session; producing the song tagged ‘Oh Ye Gates, Let him in’.

3. Yinka Ayefele

The veteran gospel singer caught the Big Brother bug alongside several other Nigerians. He showcased support for the Big Brother housemate, Laycon, who was eventually crowned the winner; walking away with 85million naira.

Yinka Ayefele had unfortunately lost the use of his legs in 1997 after he was involved in an automobile accident which damaged his spinal cord and confined him to a wheelchair. Hence, Nigerians were understandably shocked and taken aback when they saw him on his feet again.

Ayefele was able to achieve the feat with the help of a highly-sophisticated machine gifted to him by a friend he identified as Hon. Oludare Akande. In the video that made rounds on social media, the musician was seen strapped to the machine which helped him stand on his feet.

The music maestro also inaugurated a new radio station, tagged Fresh 106.9 FM in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state. Chairman of Fresh 106.9 FM, Yinka Ayefele, declared that the station was to help contribute to the socio-economic development of the society through the media.

2. Sinach

The ‘Waymaker’ singer is taking the gospel industry world by storm; successfully placing a mark in the local and international space. In August, Sinach , also known as Osinachi Kalu made the list of 2020 ‘100 Most Influential Women in Africa’ by Avance Media.

She was also nominated in three categories at the Dove Awards 2020 in the United States, including the biggest category of song of the year for her hit track, ‘Way Maker’. September ushered in news that the very Sinach would be performing at the upcoming 51st Annual GMA Dove Awards, alongside artists like Lecrae, for KING & COUNTRY, We The Kingdom, Tasha Cobbs Leonard etc.

Sinach also gifted her listeners with her latest single titled ‘Peace In The Storm’; a track off her upcoming worship album set to be released in November. Alongside the stunning song, she released official visuals to back it up. The song is said to speak to the stormy situation the whole world is facing right now.

1. Mercy Chinwo

“Wetin Mercy Chinwo no go see for under beret?” was a quirky, humorous statement that trended on social media as a witty quip for light-hearted banter. The gospel music sensation caused major buzz this month for more than just a funny saying. The Christian artiste clocked a new age this month and she celebrated it in grand style; gifting Nigerians new sublime music.

Nigerians are yet to recover from her just-released sophomore album tagged “Satisfied”. The successful album featured critically acclaimed singles such as “Onememma,” “Na You Dey Reign,” “Udeme,” “Tasted of Your Power”, that have consistently filled up the Nigerian airwaves.

To commemorate her birthday she released a live rendition of “Incredible God,” off her 2018 debut album, “The Cross: My Gaze”. “Incredible God (LIVE)” is Mercy Chinwo’s first release since the album dropped.

She also hopped on Samsong’s, latest song ‘Jesus’ and gave the sound a much-deserved spice. “Jesus” is an Afro worship jam that talks about the power of God.