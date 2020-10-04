#OndoElection2020 | Why we should be concerned about the killings in Akure

Ondo Election 2020

Everyone prays for the day when elections in Nigeria not only becomes seamless but safe for the electorate – before and after the election processes. The Ondo election 2020 is barely days away and there have been several reports of violence and killings in the state capital, Akure.

On social media today, October 4, 2020, Ondo residents have shared tweets accompanied by photos and videos the violence that has endured in Akure over the past week. According to many, the violence is being championed by political thugs who are expressing their loyalty to their respective candidate at the expense of the lives of the locals.

On Twitter, Nigerians are calling on responsible bodies to come to their aid in putting an end to the killings and violence. While many have tweeted with the #AkureShooting, #VoteNotFight, #PoliticalTerrorism, #ElectionNoBeWar, and a host of other tweets, the police and other state executives need to create measures to put an end to the violence.

The state election which is scheduled for 10th October will accommodate 17 candidates for the position of governor of the state. With the current state governor, Akereodolu running under the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In September, Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike alleged that pressure was being geared at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other security agencies to rig the October 10 governorship election in favour of the APC. A disastrous statement that opened a series of political drama between him and Akeredolu of the same party.

Akerodolu kicked against his comments and reassured his constituency that he would do his best to assure the safety of the people of Ondo. Akeredolu also faulted Wike who has been making imperialistic comments on election matters especially as it concerns the APC.

A few weeks ago, it was the Edo election that ended with Obaseki emerging winner. The election was branded as a peaceful election with both key political actors applauded for their peaceful fight for power. Ondo residents have implored that the candidates take a cue from People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) Obaseki and APC’s Ize-Iyamu.

For the longest part, politicians have promised Nigerians peaceful elections, and half the time, that is often not the case. The violence is Akure is not a new thing, but we should be concerned that politicians have, for the longest, toyed with the lives of Nigerians at the expense of winning an election. Sadly, they need not be reminded that there would be no votes at all for them if all lives are lost in their desperation for power.

