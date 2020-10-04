#JusticeForFavour: All we know about the 11-year-old raped to death

Rape is a cruel and debasing act against humanity – it is a serious crime with consequences on the physical, psychological and reproductive health of victims. Sadly, rape incidences are on the increase in Nigeria.

On October 2, angry Nigerians took to Twitter to demand justice for the rape and murder of a minor with the hashtag #JusticeForFavour. The sad incident which happened in the Ejigbo area of Lagos is one among several other similar cases that have been reported by the media. Meanwhile, the perpetrators of the dastardly are said to be on the run.

Here’s what we know about the victim

Favour Okechukwu, an 11-year old was running an errand for her mother at about 3 pm when she got lured into a building on Olarewaju street in Ejigbo where she got gang-raped by four men and eventually murdered.

Her worried father went in search of her when he discovered that she was nowhere in sight after 6 pm. After two hours of frantic search, he was shocked to find the naked corpse of his 11-year-old daughter stained in blood.

The bereaved father described his late daughter as someone full of life and very brilliant as he lamented her demise while calling for the perpetrators of the evil act to be brought to book.

He said, “Favour was full of life. She was very brilliant. All I want is for the perpetrators of this devilish act to be brought to book”.

The deceased was a student in JSS 3 before her demise.

Meanwhile, the policemen from the Ejigbo division were reported to have arrested some suspects on Saturday who denied involvement in Favour’s rape and murder. 

How Nigerians reacted:

 

The rising rape incidents in Nigeria is worrisome. According to research, Nigeria recorded not less than 717 rape cases between January and May 2020. Unfortunately, many rape victims are yet to get justice for the crime committed against them.

One of such cases is the story of Uwa, the 22-year-old Uniben student who was brutally raped and murdered in a church in May. A case Nigerians are still fighting to get justice for with the hashtag #JusticeForUwa.

In June this year, another student, Barakat Bello, 18, also suffered a similar fate during a robbery incident in her home. And the list goes on.

It is quite unfortunate that in a country with different laws addressing rape, the rape culture still thrives because perpetrators of the act go unpunished as there is a low conviction rate for rape cases. As a result, many rape victims do not get justice for the dastardly act committed against them. 

#JusticeForFavour is a call to end rape culture in our society. To achieve this; all stakeholders, including human rights groups and governments at all levels, must put adequate measures in place for convicting rapists. They must also ensure that the rape laws are enforced to their full extent to serve as a deterrent to perpetrators of the act while ensuring that rape victims like Favour and many others who have suffered the same fate, get the deserved justice. 

