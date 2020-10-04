Hot takes from Pastor Adeboye’s message of warning on breakup of Nigeria

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has joined thousands of Nigerians in the never-ending national issue of restructuring.

Speaking on Saturday, the pastor stated that restructuring Nigeria must be done as soon as possible to avoid the disintegration of the country. Adeboye made this statement at a symposium organised by RCCG and the Nehemiah Leadership Institute to mark the 60th Independence anniversary.

In his words, Adeboye said: “Why can’t we have a system of government that will create what I will call the United States of Nigeria? Let me explain. We all know that we must restructure. It is either we restructure or we break, you don’t have to be a prophet to know that one. That is certain – restructure or we break up.”

The event which was reported by The Punch has garnered reactions on social media with many Nigerians applauding him for this remark.

The reactions:

I will be waiting for Garba Shehu 'Presidency' response to Pastor Adeboye.

Femi Adesina won't be able to do the job cos he is from SW same region with baba. — Premier (@SodiqTade) October 4, 2020

The way Pastor Adeboye calmly uncovered the mess in Nigeria's leadership circle via his sermon and crowned it with that violent prayer exemplifies courage and reaffirmation of hope in a better Nigeria. Man spoke truth to power💪💪💪 — Avoseh Segun (@AVOSEH_SEGUN) October 4, 2020

Denied it’s physical blessing by the establishment,Restructuring got its spiritual blessing from Pastor Adeboye. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) October 3, 2020

If 10 big general overseers in Nigeria join Pastor Adeboye and speak against this useless government. Also, 10 celebrities join Wizkid to speak up. In a month, something must happen. Sadly, many have sold their voice. — 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐮𝐜𝐡𝐢 (@Solomon_Buchi) October 4, 2020

Here are hot takes from Adeboye’s comments from the Symposium

The theme: The symposium was themed ‘Where will Nigeria be by 2060’. Depending on how you look at it, this is a very pensive question that many need to ask themselves – not only ordinary civilians but politicians and even the international community. Nigeria has been threatened by a number of vices which has questioned its unity, productivity, and ultimately, its capabilities to stand as a nation. If many can ask this question a number of times and seek to provide workable solutions to all the problems that pose a threat to Nigeria as a nation and as a people, then we may just be heading in a right direction to ensure a better Nigeria for generations to come.

Nigeria’s style of government: Adeboye spoke intensively on Nigeria’s style of government. He also proposed that Nigeria adopts the British and American style of government to pave way for Nigeria’s future. Where Nigeria is composed of several ethnic groups and tribes, Adeboye acknowledged the complexity of Nigeria as he stated that a combination of the British and American system of government will go a long way in solving Nigeria’s problems.

Disintegrating Nigeria: On the unity of Nigeria, Adeboye compared Nigeria to a mathematics equation – The simultaneous equation – According to Adeboye, Nigeria’s problems is not as easy as a ‘2 + 2 = 4’ equation. Acknowledging that many Nigerians have earlier proposed the disintegration of the country, he stated that disintegration is not the solution and it’s definitely not an easy thing to achieve.

The United States of Nigeria: On his support on the unity of Nigeria, Adeboye highlighted that Nigeria needs to work on establishing a system that acknowledges diversity and differences – just like the United States of America. He went further to say that restructuring Nigeria will achieve the United States of Nigeria.

Dual Executive System: Adeboye pointed out that in restructuring Nigeria, there is need to consider having both a president and a prime minister with well-defined roles and authority. He stressed that a system like that ensures accountability and reduce the responsibility of the country on the shoulders of the president. His proposed system also supports a governor and a premier.

Traditional Rulers have a role to play: Pastor Adeboye defined traditional rulers as the original landlords of Nigeria. He implored traditional rulers to sanitise the mindset of their people on the need to maintain the unity of Nigeria.

“Without any doubt, we must restructure and do it as soon as possible. A United States of Nigeria is likely to survive than our present structure,” – Pastor Adeboye.

While the need to restructure Nigeria to meet the need and desires of many Nigerians, Adeboye’s comments and that of many other Nigerians should not be ignored.