EndSARS: Nigerian celebrities have joined the fight against police brutality and a protest is underway

If we said the call to end the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police started five years ago, we would be forgetting that Police brutality has been a long time phenomenon and social media only helped propagate the massacre. And, thanks to social media, our voices can be heard and celebrities have asked to lead a protest against a now worrisome menace.

On Sunday, October 4, 2020, Nigerians are taking their rage to social media (again) over numerous cases of police brutality, mostly perpetrated by the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad (FSARS). The outrage, like every other week, gained momentum when everyone finally realised that no one is safe anymore. Fortunately, Nigerian celebrities added their voices this time, calling for an end to the massacre and the need to reform the police.

Here are a few:

Wizkid

Donald trump is not your business!

Old man! Police/Sarz still killing

Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something!

Nothing concern u for America!

Face your country !! https://t.co/thxmoYb7VE — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 4, 2020

Wizkid identified with Nigerians on the #EndSARS campaign when he quoted a tweet from Nigeria’s president, Buhari, after he wished US President, Trump a safe recovery from COVID-19. The afr0-pop singer reminded Buhari of all the injustices that the SARS have made Nigerians endured.

Naira Marley

Noooooo seriously though..Jokes apart… why shoot someone that’s not carrying a weapon? Can’t u just arrest them and take them to the station?? — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) October 4, 2020

Naira Marley demanded that Nigerians need to come out in their numbers for a massive physical protest against these injustices by SARS. He also spoke against SARS killing ‘suspects’ and extorting Nigerians. Taking to Instagram Live, Naira Marley also called out the government who seem to be adamant about the issues raised.

Toke Makinwa

We don’t want a reformed #Sars, we are not asking you to appeal to #Sars, end it. We don’t want illegal check point or forcefully bullying our brothers, they have families who live in fear daily, #EndSarsBrutality #EndSars — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) October 4, 2020

Media personality, Toke Makinwa also lent her voice pointing out that what Nigerians need is an absolute overhaul of the police.

To me, they did not really ‘barn SARZ’ they’re just gonna put the same officers in another uniform under a different unit. All this doings na to calm us down. https://t.co/4zhdFNlvs4 — REMA (@heisrema) October 4, 2020

Press releases without any action, are way too common. We’ve been here before. #EndSARS — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) October 4, 2020

Other celebrities who tweeted about this issue include Banky W, Olamide, FireBoy DML, Skales, Don Jazzy, Tacha, Teni, Uche Jombo, Mercy Eke, Tiwa Savage, Daddy Freeze, Burna Boy, Davido and a host of others.

READ ALSO – Burna Boy has chosen his own kind of revolution, but is he to blame for being called out?

Nigerian celebrities tweeting with the #EndSARS is an encouraging development, and it has further indicated that we now have more hands for an actual protest outside of social media and until we see changes, we cannot stop. We need to radicalise ourselves as responsible citizens and make ourselves available for the change that we seek. We can also hope that when words need to become action, these celebrities will make themselves available for the change that we are all demanding.

Fortunately, our voices have been heard by the Inspector General of the police, Mohammed Adamu who has ordered a ban on “routine patrols and other conventional low-risk duties – stop and search duties, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks, traffic checks…” of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Special Tactical Squad (STS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), and the Anti-Cultism Squad.