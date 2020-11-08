FULL LIST: Rema, Jemima Osunde, Mr Macaroni, Odunayo Eweniyi, others make The Future Awards Africa nominees list

As the kick-off date of The Future Awards Africa‘s (TFAA) first-ever 3-day digital festival draws near, the Central Working Committee has announced this year’s nominees for all the twenty award categories. The Awards will be celebrating, per tradition, the achievements of young Africans who have excelled brilliantly in the past year.

Among the list of astonishing young people to join an already formidable class of TFAA alumni are comedian and actor, Debo’ Mr Macaroni’ Adebayo; poet Romeo Oriogun; creative director and fashion designer, King David; actress, Jemima Osunde, CEO and founder of Patricia Technologies Limited, Fejiro Hanu Aigbodje, and musician Rema.

The nominees were unveiled in a special broadcast on Channels TV and Pop Central hosted by Ghana’s Dela Michel and Nigeria’s Tomike Adeoye.

Speaking on the nominations, Chief Operating Officer, RED| For Africa, Bukonla Adebakin said, “This year’s nominated list of extraordinary and impressive young people from across Africa cuts across various fields and institutions. They are young Africans who persisted amidst turbulence and achieved incredible feats through determination, empathy, hard work, determination and creativity”.

“From movies to music, governance and fashion, these categories encompass the youngest and brightest minds on the continent who have inspired us all, impacted policies and politics, and are positively bending the course of our societies. It is with such immense hope in the future of our content and recognition of nominees’ achievements that we unveil the class of 2020“, she added.

The Future Festival will hold as a TV & Digital Festival from 27 – 29 November 2020, while The Future Awards Africa will broadcast on 28 November on Africa Magic, MTV Base and Pop Central.

In recognition of the remarkable progress recorded in the fight against sexual and gender-based violence this year, The Future Awards Africa will also donate 25 per cent of profits accrued this year to NGOs working to end sexual and gender-based violence in Nigeria.

The Future Awards Africa presents The Future Festival in partnership with Y! Africa. Media partners are Africa Magic, MTV Base, POP Central TV, Cool FM, Nigeria Info, BellaNaija.com and YNaija.com.

A one-week window is open to the public for any complains as regards the category nominees.

The full nominees’ list is below:

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Film: This award recognizes the contributions of professionals in the film industry towards improving the craft of film making and influencing global audiences within the year in review.

Johnson. E. Awolola. 28 Dafe Oboro, 25 Ademola Falomo, 22 Dawa Thompson, 27 Nora Awolowo, 21 Temi Evo, 25 TG Omori, 25

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Content Creation: The spectrum of new media has changed and this award recognizes the contributions of individuals or teams who have dedicated themselves to creating quantifiable impact using the media as a tool for advancement in their chosen fields.

Debo ‘Mr Macaroni’ Adebayo, 28 Babatunde ‘Ikorodu Bois’ Sanni, 23 Apaokagi ‘Taaooma’ Maryam, 21 Dimma Umeh, 27 Winifred ‘Zeelicious Foods’ Emmanuel, 26 Tomike Adeoye, 25 Salem King Ibrahim, 25

The Future Awards Africa Prize For Literature: This award is given to a young person who has successfully written and published books.

Romeo Oriogun, 28 Tobi Eyinade, 28 Tomi Adeyemi, 27 Ebenezer Agu, 28 Logan February, 21 ‘Pemi Aguda 27 Nnamdi Ehirim, 26

The Future Awards Africa Prize For Fashion: This award rewards the work of an individual(s) in the fashion industry who have impacted the industry through his/her chosen medium and created a tangible body of work.

Destiny Uwadiare, 21 King David, 25 Frank Aghuno, 25 Faith Oluwajimi, 23 Fisayo Longe, 27 Daniel Obasi, 25 Taofeek Abijako, 23

The Future Awards Africa Prize For Acting: This award recognizes the outstanding talent and remarkable achievements of an actor or actress whose work has distinguished them.

Chimezie Imo, 27 Ruby Akubueze, 23 Tobi Bakare, 25 Jemima Osunde, 24 Jide-Kene Achufusi, 28 Bukunmi Oluwasina, 26 Tomiwa Tegbe, 28

The Future Awards Africa Prize For Entrepreneurship: This award is conferred to an entrepreneur who has founded, led and grown a business or private enterprise to measurable success through extraordinary vision, leadership, and commitment to innovation in the year in view.

Akomolafe Henrich Bankole, 27 Ogechukwu Alexis Obah, 28 Fejiro Hanu Aigbodje, 24 Barbara Okereke, 28 Adetola Nola, 28 Peniel Bello, 26 Tracy Batta, 28

The Future Awards Africa Prize For Music: This award is conferred to a recording and performing artist whose music has made a significant impact in the industry and earned them local and international repute in the year in review.

Divine ‘Rema’ Ikubor, 21 Adedamola ‘Fireboy’ Ade folahan, 24 Florence ‘Cuppy’ Otedola, 27 Zainab ‘Lady Donli’ Donli, 24 Stanley ‘Omah Lay’ Didia, 23 Temilade ‘Tems’ Openiyi, 25 Chike-Ezekpeazu ‘CHIKE’ Osebuka, 27

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Art: This prize seeks to highlight the extraordinary achievements of visual, performance and digital artists in the field of creative and visual arts within the year in review.

Chigozie Obi, 23 Obayomi Anthony Ayodele, 26 Yadichinma Ukoha-Kalu, 25 Ayogu Kingsley, 26 Tonia Nneji, 27 Ayanfe Olarinde, 24 Fawaz Oyedeji, 23

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Activism: This award recognizes an individual’s contributions to ensuring that their work influences decisions within political, economic, social systems and institutions for the development of the country in their chosen causes.

Hassana Maina, 22 Hajara Kabeer Abdulfatah, 24 Wilson Atumeyi, 26 Aghogho Odibo, 28 Richard Akuson, 27 Kelechukwu Nwachukwu Lucky, 26 Adenike Titilope Oladosu 26

The Future Awards Africa Prize For Journalism: This award is given to a writer, reporter, presenter, producer, and other professionals working in the journalism profession who have demonstrated excellence in the storytelling and bringing news to the public.

Aisha Salaudeen, 26 Aneta Felix 27 Adejumo Kabir, 23 Abdulbaqi Aliyu Jari, 28 Aanu Adeoye 27 Solomon Elusoji, 26 Victoria Sanusi 27

The Future Awards Africa Prize For Health And Wellness: This award recognizes the contributions of an individual or teams who has dedicated themselves to making tangible impact in health and wellness i.e. Health, Spirituality, Yoga, and/or Traditional health.

Elizabeth Ita, 25 Nanahawau Kolawole 24 Victor Ugo 28 Amanda Iheme 27 Chioma Nwakanma 28 Chioma Nwosu, 26 Daniel D. Faleti, 28

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Disruption: This award acknowledges the work of a researcher, scientist, innovator, inventor who have contributed to the advancement and application of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) either for personal gain, professional advancement, charity or administrative duties within the year in review.

Adegoke Olubusi, 27; Tito Ovia, 27; Dimeji Sofowora, 28 Yanmo Omorogbe, 26 Boluwaji Alepaye, 22 Walter Isoko 23 David Oluwatobiloba Adeyemi, 22 Adeniyi Omotayo, 28 Fred Oyetayo, 27

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Lawyers: This award is given to a young person who has recorded remarkable achievement in the year in review.

Abdullateef Olasubomi Abdul, 26 Caleb Adebayo, 27 Damilola Wright, 27 Georgette Monnou, 27 Oluwaseun Ayansola, 28 Efemena Iluezi-Ogbaudu, 25 Adekunle Charles Olaniyi, 27

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Beauty: This award is given to a young person who has recorded remarkable achievement in the Beauty industry.

Omolola Sidahome 26 Bisola Omoregha, 26 Ronald Mmeka, 27 Eronmosele’ Eron Shaddy’ Ozah , 24 Adefunke Adefule, 25 Doyinsola Afolabi, 26 Lydia Stanley Chukwudebelu, 26

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Leading Conversations: This award is given to a young person who is constantly driving positive conversations and shaping the culture.

Daniel Orubo, 28 Jolaoluwa Ayeye, 27 and Feyikemi Abudu Olutimehin Adegbeye, Vincent Desmond, 21 Ebele Molua, 27 Matthew ‘Blaise’ Nwozaku, 21 Damilola Odufuwa, 28

The Future Awards Africa prize for Intrapreneurship: This award recognizes the contributions of a professional who has dedicated themselves to creating tangible impact in the private sector through innovation and collaboration in the year in view.

Benjamin Dada, 26, Lagos Derrick Ikenga, 24 Terver Bendega, 26, Lagos Tega Edwin-Ajogun, 28 Ejiro Esigbone, 27 Derin Adebayo, 26, Lagos Lehle Baldé, 28

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Governance: This award is given to a technocrat who has made an outstanding contribution in the public service sector within the year in view (this excludes presidents, governors and senators).

Olumide Alonge, 27, Lagos Jude Feranmi, 28 Cephas Ayako-Ashwa, 28 Alex Adekunle James 28 Oluwaseun Temidayo Fakorede, 28 Adebusayo Olateru – Olagbegi, 27 Joana Kolo, 26

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Service to young people (aged 55 and below): This award is given to an outstanding individual (below 55) who donates their time and money to helping youth across the country, (excluding politicians and people in government).

Mosunmola ‘Mo’ Abudu Michael ‘Don Jazzy’ Ajereh Lola Shoneyin Sam Adeyemi Olajumoke Adenowo Orode Doherty Mohammed Jega

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Community Action: This prize seeks to acknowledge the contributions of individuals across Africa, to community building within the year in view.

Ellen Chilemba, 22, Malawi Samira Isah Modibbo, 28, Nigeria Derick Omari, 24, Ghana Seyi Aragbada, 26, Nigeria Nelson Kwaje, 28, South Sudan Anyanwu Joseph, 23, Nigeria Trevor Oahile, 23, Botswana Njeri Gateru, 31, Kenya David Avido, 24, Kenya Ayodeji Alonge, 22, Nigeria

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Young Person of The Year: This prize is awarded to a young person who has become a force for change, capturing the collective imagination of all Africans through their personal achievements, public image, and personal triumphs.