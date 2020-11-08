Sam Adeyemi, Mo Abudu, Lola Shoneyin, Don Jazzy, others make the list of The Future Awards Africa Prize for Service to Young People…voting starts immediately

Africa’s biggest youth awards, The Future Awards Africa (TFAA), has unveiled the nominees for its only category open to public voting, The Future Awards Africa Prize for Service to Young People.

The category, a first in the Awards’ 15-year history, recognises outstanding individuals (aged below 55 years) who support young people with their time, experience and resources (excluding politicians and people in government).

The nominees were handpicked for their tremendous impact in enabling and supporting causes, institutions and processes that have improved opportunities and accelerated the success of young Nigerians.

“Since its launch in 2005, The Future Awards Africa has grown to become globally recognised for recognising and celebrating young Africans between the ages of 18 – 31 doing remarkable things in their communities,” said Bukonla Adebakin, Chief Operating Officer, RED | for Africa.

“This year, however, we are equally excited to shine the spotlight on incredible individuals who have given their time and finances to causes and processes that particularly touch young people – including the opening of opportunities across industries and enabling public action.

“We are thrilled to unveil the nominees in this special category as their impact on matters bordering youth development has made a big difference in the past year. We intend to use this category to encourage and inspire older and experienced people to invest aggressively in young people”, she stated.

Voting for the Service to Young People category is officially open. Visit awards.thefutureafrica.com to vote.

The full nominees’ list is below: