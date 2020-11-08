The Thread: Why Buhari cannot congratulate Joe Biden | #EndSARS

About 15 hours ago, Joe Biden was announced US President-elect after days of predictions and teasing moments. No one could determine who will lead the country at the beginning of the votes, it seemed like a close race. But then, numbers starting changing on the graph and more eyes turned to Biden.

As expected – and as he has repeatedly mentioned – incumbent President Donald Trump has yet agreed that the election should go the way of Biden, but more expectedly is Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, who is usually quick to respond to events outside his country, and pretend like his own country is not on fire.

Congratulations to US President-Elect Joe Biden on his election at a time of uncertainty and fear in world affairs. His election is a reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means. pic.twitter.com/srv3PP6LBz — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 7, 2020

In a democracy, the most powerful group are not the politicians, but voters who can decide the fate of the politicians at the polling booth. The main fascination of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 7, 2020

Respect for the will of the people is the very reason why democracy remains the best form of government, despite its limitations from one polity to another, and from one society to another. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 7, 2020

If you wanted a list of reasons 2023 should be here already and President Buhari ceases to be the person the country calls the President of the Federal Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, you will be spending the next five days reading the scrolls. However, his reaction to the #EndSARS protest is enough reason to tell you that Nigeria hardly has a leader.

His congratulatory message talks of democracy and respect for the will of the people, but his body language and that of his cohorts – especially the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who has repeatedly asked his officers to react with guns – tells a different story.

There is the argument that the actors in the #EndSARS horror drama, especially after the #LekkiMassacre, are acting without a national script and are only trying to please themselves, but that affirms the narrative that Nigeria is led by cabals who will stop at nothing to ensure the country remains in a pitiable state. It also reaffirms the fact that the president neither ‘repented’ from being a military dictator nor is concerned about happenings in the country, as long as it is not getting to his doorstep.

In the thread by Joe Parkinson, Wall Street Journal‘s Africa Bureau Chief, there is the talk of a disconnect between President Buhari’s advisers and himself – “The reasons are quite simple and are linked — human rights, the #EndSARS protests, and weapon sales,” he writes.

Posting his congratulatory message, President Buhari posted a picture of him standing beside Joe Biden and this is what Parkinson uses to tell his story. Read below:

This photo was taken in Washington in 2015 when Buhari was toast of the town—the old General’s “new broom” would sweep away corruption and (far more important to US) beat back Boko Haram. It was Biden who actually greeted Buhari at the White House that day before he met Obama… — Joe Parkinson (@JoeWSJ) November 8, 2020

In those meetings Obama promised the Nigerians a bunch of fresh military aid to fight the war & find the Chibok girls (some was made public, much of it not). BUT the US stopped short of giving the Nigerians what they really wanted—attack aircraft—because of human rights concerns — Joe Parkinson (@JoeWSJ) November 8, 2020

It was the Trump administration—considerably less bothered by human rights issues—who agreed to sell Super Tucanos for $600m and later, attack helicopters, that Nigeria has long hoped would be the game changer in the fight against Boko Haram. — Joe Parkinson (@JoeWSJ) November 8, 2020

That sale—while mostly paid for—is not yet complete. Ironically, senior State Department officials were staying at the Abuja Hilton in October to finalise the details while #EndSARS protesters were on the streets in Nigerian cities. And therein lies the problem for Buhari… — Joe Parkinson (@JoeWSJ) November 8, 2020

The Biden campaign released a statement two days before the Trump administration after the military crackdown at Lekki toll gate. It went much further, saying “The US must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating.” — Joe Parkinson (@JoeWSJ) November 8, 2020

The heady days of 2015 when Buhari was seen by Obama & Biden as the man who would fight a quick and victorious war against Boko Haram are long gone. The war has metastasised. Northeast Nigeria has become the base of one of Islamic State’s most successful regional franchises—ISWAP — Joe Parkinson (@JoeWSJ) November 8, 2020

The end of his thread is what is more interesting. This is where Parkinson opines that human rights abuses, which the Buhari administration is notorious for, is not a phenomenon the Joe administration will smile at.

Recall that Biden had sent a message to Buhari asking that the country stopped abusing peaceful protesters – a request that was grossly ignored. In the letter, Biden says the US will stand with Nigerians on the #EndSARS protests which have shown young Nigerians that change is possible, only that it will be met with strong opposition.

I urge President Buhari and the Nigerian military to cease the violent crackdown on protesters in Nigeria, which has already resulted in several deaths. My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one in the violence. The United States must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy. I encourage the government to engage in a good-faith dialogue with civil society to address these long-standing grievances and work together for a more just and inclusive Nigeria.

It is this letter that Parkinson says has made ‘change oppositioners’ nervous and would have preferred a Donald Trump who cared less about human rights abuses.

So… President Biden may be much less welcoming to Buhari; much more skeptical about selling weapons to Nigeria’s military and much more forthright in criticising any crackdown on protests. That’s why, despite the tweets, some at the top of the Buhari administration are nervous. — Joe Parkinson (@JoeWSJ) November 8, 2020

Well, maybe Nigeria should be thanking the high heavens that we got a Biden who will care – even just a little – about what goes on in Africa.