Lekki shooting: Protesters were happy to see us, army tells Lagos panel, There isn’t enough evidence to prosecute 33 indicted SARS operatives – Malami| 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Lekki shooting: Protesters were happy to see us, army tells Lagos panel

The 65 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, the formation accused of opening fire on peaceful protesters in the October 20 Lekki shooting, has said soldiers only fired blank ammunitions at protesters and that protesters were happy to see them.

In a petition submitted to the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State Government, the army insisted that no one was shot dead as soldiers only fired blank ammunition at the protesters.

Despite evidence of people being killed and injured at the Lekki incident, the army representatives said they did not fire at the protesters.

The Commander, 9 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Musa Etsu-Ndagi, said he was informed about the shooting by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, around 7.23 p.m. on October 20 and that a certain “Lt Col Bello, the Commanding Officer, 65 Battalion, Bonny Camp, Victoria Island” was reportedly shooting at the Lekki tollgate.

Mr Bello had told the army authority that “the protesters were happy to see the soldiers at the tollgate,” adding that he personally offered the protesters water and drinks while persuading them to go home and observe the 24-hour curfew declared by the Lagos State Government.

There isn’t enough evidence to prosecute 33 indicted SARS operatives – Malami

Attorney-general of the federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has declared that there is not enough evidence to prosecute 33 personnel of the now-disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS) of the police indicted by a presidential panel in 2019.

The panel was chaired by Tony Ojukwu, executive secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), between 2018 and 2019.

The committee’s report indicted 35 police officers in 12 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) but recommended 33 for prosecution.

The panel also recommended that N249 million be paid to 57 victims

Lagos govt orders release of 253 #EndSARS protesters

Lagos State Attorney-General (A-G), Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), has ordered the release of 253 arrested persons, who were detained over their alleged roles in the unrest following the #EndSARS protests.

The A-G said in a statement that his office had determined that there was a nondisclosure of a prima-facie case against the 253 persons by the police.

The statement, signed by Mr Kayode Oyekanmi, Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, said 92 persons would, however, be prosecuted.

“Legal advice has been issued in respect of all the 40 case files received.

“As at Nov. 6, the Directorate has been able to despatch legal advice in respect of 81 persons that are being charged to the various courts.

The others will be despatched to court on Monday Nov. 9 .

“Out of the 361 persons, the DPP shall be prosecuting 92 persons for different offences ranging from arson, stealing, breaking into buildings, armed robbery and murder,” the statement read.

N75bn fund: Lagos, Kano, Abia to get more beneficiaries

The Federal Government has disclosed that Lagos, Kano, and Abia are set to get more beneficiaries from the Economic Sustainability Plan, ESP, N75 billion MSME survival fund distributed across the states.

The development was communicated on Sunday in an updated report of the Federal Government on the implementation of the survival fund scheme.

Spokesman to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande explained that Lagos, Kano and Abia States had more MSMES activities in their states than the rest.

“While Lagos, Kano and Abia will get slightly higher numbers of beneficiaries, all other states and the FCT will get an evenly distributed share of the Economic Sustainability Plan’s (ESP) N75 billion MSMEs Survival Fund.”

“Lagos, Kano and Abia had more MSMES activities in their states than the rest and this explains why they got slightly higher numbers of beneficiaries,” he said.

NCDC confirms 300 new COVID-19 cases

300 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-255

FCT-27

Oyo-10

Kaduna-5

Ondo-2

Kano-1



64,090 confirmed

59,910 discharged

1,154 deaths pic.twitter.com/ILq1YuzG5d — NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 8, 2020