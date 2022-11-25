JUST IN: Gospel singer Sammie Okposo is dead

Several sources say that well-known Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo died early on Friday morning.

Reports say that the singer, who was in the news recently because of an affair, slumped and died at his home on Friday morning.

He was 51.

Okposo set the internet on fire early this year when he apologized to his wife, Ozioma, on his verified Instagram page for cheating on her with another woman in the United States in 2021.

As a result of the scandal, the singer decided to take a few months off from ministry in order to retrace his steps with God before returning to ministry.

In May of this year, the veteran musician narrowly missed death in a horrific vehicle accident while driving on Lagos’s 3rd mainland bridge, but Okposo stated he “was saved from the devil and his cohorts.”

