Tinubu’s age is not a problem, take a page out of Joe Biden’s book – APC Chieftain

Mike Msuaan, a leader of the All Progressive Congress, has criticized opposition parties and critics of the ruling party’s presidential nominee, Bola Tinubu, who view his age as an impediment.

This comes as he revealed that ex-Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has no reservations about using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System in the 2023 election.

The politician made the remark during a Thursday meeting with dozens of party heavyweights in Abuja.

As the Director of National Youth Mobilisation (North Central) for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Msuaan asked them to take a page out of Joe Biden’s book.

He said, “The US president is as old as Tinubu. It’s not about age. It’s about what you have upstairs. Tinubu has the experience better than all of them.

“The right thing the president would do is to assemble the best hands for the country. He has been tested and trusted. He did it in Lagos and he is going to do it for Nigeria.”

The director of PCC youth mobilization went on to say that he and his followers had started a door-to-door campaign and were honing various methods with the goal of helping Tinubu win at least 70% of the vote in the North-Central geopolitical zone in the next 2023 elections.

When questioned if Tinubu approved of the use of BVAS and electronic transmission of election results, Msuaan said that the ruling party was not afraid, despite the widespread rumor to the contrary.

He said, “Why should the APC be afraid of BVAS and electronic transfer of results when the youths are strongly behind us? Why should we be afraid? I told you that if the election is conducted tomorrow we are going to win.

“They are the ones running after us. We have already given them more than 30 percent gap ahead. And by tomorrow, if elections were conducted, we would give them more than 50 percent. We are very comfortable with the arrangement made by INEC.

“We are going to win with that because that has taken care of the manipulation of those who want to do ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ on Election Day. Asiwaju is the next president of this country by the grace of God.”

He (Tinubu) will outshine the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party’s (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, the PCC youth director added, claiming that the ruling party’s candidate was miles ahead of his political competitors.

The lawmaker from Benue said that neither the LP nor the PDP posed a danger to Tinubu’s presidential ambitions in the upcoming election.

He said, “We didn’t see Asiwaju contesting with Atiku and Peter Obi. These are people with questionable character. We know what Atiku did to this country. He threw the youths of the North-Central and this country to the street.

“The privatisation exercise that he mishandled that drove the youths of this country to be jobless. Under Atiku as vice president, over $16 billion was invested (in electricity) and up to date, we are still in darkness. Is that the person that should rule us? Or are we talking of Peter Obi who have zero record in Anambra State?”