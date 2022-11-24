Tinubu bags chieftaincy title in Ebonyi, promises to make South-East the Taiwan of Africa

The Ebonyi Traditional Rulers Council on Wednesday conferred a chieftaincy title on the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former Lagos Governor was conferred with the title of “Dike Di Ora Nma”, meaning “Hero that is loved by the people”.

The occasion took place in a town hall meeting during Asiwaju’s visit to the state for APC presidential rally/governorship campaign flag-off.

Tinubu spoke on Thursday at the APC presidential campaign rally in Ebonyi.

The former Lagos governor also said he would not tolerate any form of discrimination against the Igbo people.

“I believe in the entrepreneurial spirit of the Igbo. I encouraged a lot of Igbo businesses and investments in Lagos and will even do more if I become president,” he said.

“If elected, there will be no discrimination. Igbo interests will be respected and protected. I will also encourage policies to aid commerce and support south-east states to reach their full potential.

“I will engage the leaders of the south-east in a heart-to-heart discussion on all issues agitating their minds. If elected, I will address all issues and policies that tend to hinder their commerce and enterprise.

“I will work with businessmen and women and encourage them to make the south-east the Taiwan of Africa.”

On his part, David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi, said people of the state should follow Tinubu because he “knows the road”.

“He has shown that he loves and trusts Igbo and our people,” Umahi said.

“He has been here since yesterday. He slept here in Abakaliki and ate our food. Only a man who loves you eats your food.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija November 11, 2022

Sadio Mane named in Senegal World Cup squad despite injury concerns

Despite injury worries, Sadio Mane has been nominated to Senegal’s roster for this month’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.  This ...

YNaija October 28, 2022

Peter Obi has already won the presidential election, according to Kenneth Okonkwo

Mr. Kenneth Okonkwo, a spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign organization, expressed confidence that the party’s candidate, Peter ...

YNaija October 18, 2022

I would have arrested Peter Obi in Kaduna – Nasir El-Rufai; FIFA Women Under-17 World Cup: Nigeria Defeat Chile to Advance to Quarter Finals | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

I would have arrested Peter Obi in Kaduna – Nasir El-Rufai Nigeria flood death toll tops 600 as thousands evacuated ...

YNaija September 26, 2022

National grid collapses again; Lagos and others in total blackout

The national grid has once again collapsed, resulting in blackouts in certain areas of the country. This is the seventh ...

YNaija September 23, 2022

M.I Abaga and his beautiful bride Eniola Mafe tie the knot (See pictures and videos) #TheIncredibles2022

Jude “M.I.” Abaga, a Nigerian rapper, and Eniola Mafe, his girlfriend, have gotten married in a traditional ceremony. In an ...

YNaija September 2, 2022

The Y! Impact List

As humans, as Africans and Nigerians, our tastes, perceptions, and opinions are always changing, shifting, and refining by reason of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail