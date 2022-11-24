Soludo and Peter Obi embrace after meeting in Awka

Peter Obi, presidential candidate for the Labour Party, LP, and Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra state, met today in Awka, the state capital.

Obi and Soludo were spotted hugging and chatting it up during the Thanksgiving mass held in honor of Most Rev. Bishop Ezeokafor’s 70th birthday at St. Patrick Cathedral in Awka.

In case you forgot, Soludo previously said that Obi’s investment in the Anambra state government was worthless.

Soludo made this claim last Thursday during an appearance with Channels TV’s Politics Today.

In response to a question about Obi’s private sector investments as former governor of Anambra, Soludo replied, “I don’t know about the investment.”

“Our interview is about the 2023 budget. I’m not talking about investments of any of my predecessors. By the way the one that you talked about I don’t know about that. I think there was something I read about somebody speculating about whatever investment. With what I’ve seen today, the value of those investments is worth next to nothing. So, let’s leave that aside,” he said.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Joshua Ononose November 23, 2022

Kanye West asks Donald Trump to be his running mate in the 2024 US elections

Kanye West intends to run for president of the United States, with former President Donald Trump as his running mate. ...

YNaija November 22, 2022

I will ‘recharge’ Lake Chad if elected president – Tinubu

If elected president in 2023, Bola Tinubu, candidate for the All Progressives Congress, has promised to “recharge” Lake Chad. Tinubu ...

YNaija November 22, 2022

2023 Elections: Court orders INEC to resume Continuous Voters Registration

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to immediately resume the Continuous Voters Registration ...

YNaija November 18, 2022

The Buhari administration promised to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty, but instead threw 133m into poverty – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani ridiculed the current administration for failing to lift one million Nigerians out of abject poverty and instead ...

YNaija November 17, 2022

Naira redesign: CBN instructs banks to open on Saturdays

The Central Bank of Nigeria has directed that commercial banks in the country remain open on Saturdays until January 31, ...

YNaija November 16, 2022

Naira redesign may crash dollar to N200 – EFCC Chairman

According to Abdulrasheed Bawa, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the dollar could fall to N200 following ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail