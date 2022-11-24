Soludo and Peter Obi embrace after meeting in Awka

Peter Obi, presidential candidate for the Labour Party, LP, and Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra state, met today in Awka, the state capital.

Obi and Soludo were spotted hugging and chatting it up during the Thanksgiving mass held in honor of Most Rev. Bishop Ezeokafor’s 70th birthday at St. Patrick Cathedral in Awka.

In case you forgot, Soludo previously said that Obi’s investment in the Anambra state government was worthless.

Soludo made this claim last Thursday during an appearance with Channels TV’s Politics Today.

In response to a question about Obi’s private sector investments as former governor of Anambra, Soludo replied, “I don’t know about the investment.”

“Our interview is about the 2023 budget. I’m not talking about investments of any of my predecessors. By the way the one that you talked about I don’t know about that. I think there was something I read about somebody speculating about whatever investment. With what I’ve seen today, the value of those investments is worth next to nothing. So, let’s leave that aside,” he said.