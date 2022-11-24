Portugal begins World Cup campaign with a 3-2 victory over Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in five Fifa World Cups as Portugal defeated Ghana in their opening match.

Ronaldo was playing for the first time since his controversial television interview last week, which led to his departure from Manchester United.

And the 37-year-old scored the game’s first goal from the penalty spot after Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu fouled him in the box.

Ronaldo had two early opportunities, but Lawrence Ati-Zigi blocked one of his shots and he missed the far post with a header.

The forward had a goal disallowed for a foul on Alexander Djiku, as Ghana failed to record a single shot in the first half.

Mohammed Kudus almost missed the far post in the second half as the Africans improved, and they were rewarded when Andre Ayew equalized from close range.

Portugal answered with two goals in two minutes to clinch the match, with Joao Felix completing a deftly clipped finish and substitute Rafael Leao brushing in a goal within seconds of entering the game.

Osman Bukhari scored a late consolation goal for Ghana, but Portugal now leads Group H after Uruguay and South Korea drew 0-0 earlier on Thursday.