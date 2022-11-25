Niger Republic names road after Buhari; El-Rufai makes his stance clear on Tinubu’s presidential ambition | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Niger Republic names road after Buhari

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Niger Republic names road after Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for increased cooperation between West African states in order to confront rising instability and threats.

The President said this after the naming of a 3,8-kilometer-long, 160-meter-wide boulevard in his honor by the government of the Niger Republic.

Buhari emphasized that the ever-changing nature of the dangers necessitates increased collaboration.

The Nigerian leader stated that modest progress has been made against terrorism and other transnational crimes.

He cautioned that violent extremist groups are redoubling their efforts to extend their activities and footholds in West Africa.

Buhari reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to global and bilateral projects with Niger, Chad, and Cameroon.

Commenting on the French translation of his biography, he stated his hope that it would encourage future leaders to value “hard labor, ethics, and patriotism.”

President Mohamed Bazoum, President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea Bissau, Chad leader General Mahamat Idriss, and former Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou attended the book launch.

El-Rufai makes his stance clear on Tinubu’s presidential ambition

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has pledged his support for Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

El-Rufai made the commitment on Thursday at the Kaduna APC Campaign Council inauguration.

The governor characterized Tinubu as a seasoned leader who performed admirably as governor of Lagos.

El-Rufai stated that the party expects the candidate to employ the same strategy to improve Nigeria.

“Bola Tinubu is our candidate whom we all supported to get the ticket and we are sure we will not regret it.

“Tinubu is a leader who will be just, fair and equitable to all”, NAN quoted him saying.

The governor tasked the council to ensure total victory for the APC in the 2023 general elections.

He added that a vote for the ruling party would be a vote for progress and development.

Nigerian youths must oppose those messing up their future – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerian youths not to give those who are squandering their futures the opportunity to succeed.

Additionally, Obasanjo challenged students to alter the narrative by participating in all socioeconomic and political activities.

The former leader spoke at a mentorship retreat organized by the Youth Development Center of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, according to a statement by spokesman Kehinde Akinyemi (OOPL).

In the majority of Africa, he continued, there are apparent hurdles that impede the realization of the youth’s latent potential.

The former head of state advised young citizens to never allow another individual to dictate or mould their position in society.

Obasanjo stated that if young people are desperate enough to cross the desert to find menial jobs in Europe, then their energy and spirit must be used to eliminate physical and mental impediments.

“I am challenging you as young Africans to engage in activities that would change the African narrative.

“Participate in socio-economic and political activities that guarantee a better future for you and don’t allow those who are messing up your future to succeed”, he added.

Court stops Nigeria Air indefinitely, adjourns case till 2023

On Thursday, a Federal High Court in Lagos halted the Federal Government’s plans to launch the proposed national carrier, Nigeria Air.

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa re-ordered the Federal Government and domestic carriers to maintain the status quo in their case over the founding of the airline.

The judge issued the injunction pending the outcome of a lawsuit filed by the Registered Trustees of the Airline Operators of Nigeria and five other aviation industry participants.

Azman Air Services Limited, Air Peace Limited, Max Air Limited, United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited, and Topbrass Aviation Limited are the four additional plaintiffs. They are the first to sixth plaintiffs.

Nigeria Air Limited, Ethiopian Airlines, Senator Hadi Sirika (Minister of Aviation, Federal Ministry of Aviation), and the Attorney-General of the Federation are the first to fourth defendants.

This occurred as the Federal Ministry of Aviation announced on Thursday that it would take all necessary measures to revoke the order that had halted the establishment of the national carrier.

According to news published on Tuesday, lawyers representing the Federal Government and Ethiopian Airlines would engage in litigation in the Federal High Court on Thursday.

After a series of legal proceedings, the judge ruled on Thursday that the national airline should be grounded and then postponed the case until February 2023.

LP demands dissolution of Peter Obi’s campaign council

The Labour Party (LP) in Ogun State has sought the immediate dissolution of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, stating that the council is dominated by Southern Nigerian party leaders.

The party also passed a vote of no confidence against Julius Abure, the national chairman of the LP.

Mr. Feyisola Michael, State Secretary of the LP, stated at a news conference in Abeokuta that the PCC has been “southernized” against the northern interest.

Michael believes that as the LP presidential candidate, Obi, and the National Chairman are from the South, the offices of Director General and General Secretary, currently held by Doyin Okupe and Clement Ojukwu, should have been transferred to the North East and North Central.

According to him, this would be consistent with the spirit of federalism as contained in the Constitution.

The state chapter of LP also accused Abure of plans “to illegally discontinue Ogun State LP’s litigation seeking a court order on relisting of the candidates’ list by INEC.”

He stated that Abure had plotted to hijack the case currently ongoing in the Federal High Court by taking it over from the Ogun State Legal Adviser, Bar Mawah Monday.

“Therefore, we hereby passed a vote of no confidence on Barr. Julius Abure, the National Chairman of LP; Chief Clement Ojukwu, National Organizing Secretary, who also doubles as the General Secretary of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council instead of the National Secretary.

“We also demand the following: That the meeting of the National Executive Council be summoned immediately to avert further political unrest as the party has been hijacked by PDP dissidents through Clement Ojukwu and Bar Julius Abure.

“The immediate dissolution of the entire Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council to reflect true Federal Character as enshrined in the constitution so that the North East, North Central, National Secretary and Deputy National Chairman South can all have their constitutional role openly effected,” he said.