Ghana’s Black Stars are a far superior team than the Super Eagles – BBNaija’s Pere

Reality TV star Pere Egbi, often known as “the General,” congratulated the Black Stars of Ghana despite their 3-2 loss to Portugal in the opening match of their World Cup Group H campaign in Qatar 2022.

After failing to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Ghana will be making their first appearance at the event since 2014.

Despite a late scare, the Portuguese came back to win the match after a stunning conclusion that saw five goals scored in just 24 minutes, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the first.

Soon after, Ghana’s Andre Ayew made it 1-1, but Portugal’s Joao Felix and Rafael Leao put them up 3-1.

Ghana’s late consolation goal was scored by Osman Bukari.

Ghana and Nigeria played to a 1-1 draw in Abuja on March 29, 2022. Ghana won the tie on away goals and became the first African country to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In Kumasi, the first leg of the playoff ended in a scoreless tie, but Ghana scored a key away goal in the 10th minute thanks to Thomas Partey.

William Troost-penalty Ekong’s for Nigeria after 22 minutes tied the game, but the Black Stars held on and earned a spot in Qatar later this year.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were also beaten by the Selecao of Portugal by a score of 4-0 last Thursday, November 17. This was the first time these two teams played each other in preparation for the World Cup.

Pere praised the Ghanaian team in a tweet and said that they were much better than the Super Eagles of Nigeria, who were not in the tournament.

He praised them in particular for how skilled they were on the field when they played with Ronaldo’s Portugal.

“Ghana is a much more better team than the Super Eagles. See how they playing Portugal,” he tweeted.

