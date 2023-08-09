400L Student Orire Agbaje Named to Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms; Tinubu is Committed to Improving Welfare of Nigerians – Okonjo-Iweala | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

400L Student Orire Agbaje Named to Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms

In a remarkable recognition of youthful acumen and dedication, Orire Agbaje, a distinguished 400-level Economics student at the esteemed University of Ibadan (UI), has been appointed by President Bola Tinubu to serve as a pivotal member of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms. This commendable initiative underscores Agbaje’s exemplary commitment to her field and her exceptional leadership within academic circles.

Agbaje, who currently holds the prestigious position of President of The Tax Club at the University of Ibadan, and concurrently, the President of the Nigerian Universities Tax Club, stands as a testament to the potency of focused dedication and the seamless fusion of academia and proactive engagement. Her accomplishments extend beyond the confines of her educational pursuits, reflecting a multi-faceted individual with a penchant for excellence.

A glance at her LinkedIn profile paints a vivid portrait of Agbaje’s character. Describing herself as “assertive and hardworking,” she humbly shares her academic journey and her fervent pursuit of knowledge. Her profile succinctly encapsulates her academic pursuits: “Presently, I’m an undergraduate student of University of Ibadan reading Economics; I major in International and Monetary Economics.”

Agbaje’s profile also reveals a compelling inclination toward expanding her horizons: “My love for crunching digits made me take up Accounting (ICAN) and further exposed me to Corporate finance and taxation which l’m learning on. Academics aside, I’m into Sports and volunteering. I like being productive in whatever I engage in. I also have great leadership and interpersonal skills.”

The Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, an august assembly of experts drawn from both the private and public sectors, was formally inaugurated by President Tinubu on a significant Tuesday. This committee stands as a vanguard of transformative policy design, entrusted with an array of critical responsibilities including tax law reforms, fiscal policy orchestration, harmonization of tax structures, and the meticulous administration of revenue streams.

President Tinubu expounded on the committee’s profound mandate, asserting, “The Committee, in the first instance, is expected to deliver a schedule of quick reforms that can be implemented within thirty days. Critical reform measures should be recommended within six months, and full implementation will take place within one calendar year.”

At the helm of this formidable committee is the esteemed Taiwo Oyedele, a luminary in the realm of tax and fiscal policy. His seasoned expertise will undoubtedly guide the committee’s deliberations, fostering an environment of astute strategizing and nuanced policy formulation.

In a significant development highlighting the commitment to national welfare, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the esteemed Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), revealed that President Bola Tinubu is resolutely devoted to the betterment of the Nigerian populace. The disclosure came to light subsequent to a high-level discussion between Okonjo-Iweala and Tinubu within the confines of the Aso Villa in Abuja on Tuesday.

Underlining the gravity of the interaction, Okonjo-Iweala, a former finance minister, emphasized that her visit was undertaken not in her official capacity as the WTO DG, but as a shared initiative between her and President Tinubu to amplify the welfare of the citizenry. The discourse between the two eminent figures was steeped in a comprehensive focus on devising innovative strategies to invigorate job creation, propel the empowerment of women, and fortify the framework for digital trade within the nation’s economic landscape.

“This occasion did not constitute an official mission orchestrated by the WTO. Instead, we utilized this platform to engage with Mr. President and deliberate upon potential programs that can be set in motion,” elucidated Okonjo-Iweala with candor.

Delving further into the nature of their discussions, she expounded, “Our deliberation revolved around the exploration of community-based and grassroots initiatives with the potential to usher in a new era of job opportunities for the youth. Our shared aspiration also extends to offering support to women and children, who regrettably bear the brunt of the prevailing adversities in the country. Furthermore, we delved into the realm of the World Trade Organisation’s potential contributions to these endeavors.”

A focal point of the discourse was the ongoing involvement of the WTO within Nigeria, particularly its commitment to augmenting the economic empowerment of women. “We are already deeply engaged with Nigerian women who are at the helm of small and medium enterprises. Our concerted efforts aim to enhance the quality of their products, spanning diverse sectors such as agriculture and textiles. The overarching goal is to facilitate their seamless integration into the international market, which includes bolstering their proficiency in digital trade,” Okonjo-Iweala articulated with conviction.

“Digital trade is poised to spearhead the future, and our concentrated efforts seek to equip Nigerian women and SMEs across the nation with the necessary skills and empowerment to foster job creation,” she further elaborated.

Against the backdrop of the prevailing challenges facing Nigeria, Okonjo-Iweala offered a pragmatic perspective, stating, “The crux of the matter in Nigeria today revolves around the dire need for job creation. This is a paramount avenue through which the prevailing hardships can be alleviated. As the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, I am steadfastly committed to providing comprehensive support to Nigerians during this critical juncture.”

A somber veil of mourning has enveloped the spiritual community as news reverberates of the passing of Reverend Taiwo Odukoya, the venerable Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church. The congregation’s heartache was confirmed by an official announcement on the church’s Facebook page, a poignant testament to the indelible mark he has left on the spiritual landscape. Reverend Odukoya’s legacy, one of unwavering devotion and profound service, continues to resonate even as he embarks on his heavenly journey.

In an expression of deep reverence and acceptance of divine providence, the church conveyed the sorrowful news on Tuesday: “The Fountain of Life Church Family, in total submission to the will of God almighty, announces the passing unto greater glory of our father, teacher, a great servant of the most high God, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, Founding Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 7th of August 2023 in the USA.”

The announcement further encapsulated the congregation’s profound sentiments, asserting, “We are in total submission to you LORD!!! We thank the Lord for the gift of a greater leader!!!”

Reverend Odukoya’s transition occurred on Monday in the United States of America, a testament to his global reach and the universal impact of his teachings. His passing marks the end of an era, leaving an indelible void in the spiritual realm that has been shaped by his exemplary leadership and profound teachings.

This poignant moment of reflection also draws attention to the series of personal losses that have punctuated Reverend Odukoya’s life. In November 2021, he bid farewell to his beloved wife, Nomthi, after a valiant two-year battle with cancer. This union, marked by love and resilience, spanned 11 years and bore witness to the joy of raising two cherished boys.

The tapestry of Reverend Odukoya’s life is woven with threads of profound connection and heartfelt dedication. Prior to his union with Nomthi, he shared 21 enriching years of marriage with Bimbo, a remarkable individual who met a tragic fate in the Sosoliso plane crash in Port Harcourt in 2005. Bimbo, a pastor at Fountain of Life Church, earned acclaim for her pioneering role in the “Single and Married” ministry—a profound initiative celebrated for its transformative impact on the lives of youths and couples, preparing them for meaningful and enduring relationships.

The congregation’s lamentation has also been heightened by the poignant memory of Reverend Odukoya’s twin sister, Kehinde Hassan, whose life was claimed by the complexities of cancer in December 2021.

Reverend Taiwo Odukoya, a guiding light and shepherd to countless souls, bid his earthly journey farewell at the age of 67. As the spiritual community mourns the passing of this revered figure, his teachings and legacy continue to shine as a beacon of hope, resilience, and profound spirituality.

Amidst escalating tensions in Niger following the recent coup, President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s head of state and the leader of the West African bloc ECOWAS, has emphasized that diplomatic efforts represent the “best way forward” to address the crisis. While the possibility of military intervention has not been ruled out, both President Tinubu and other regional leaders advocate for a diplomatic resolution to the situation, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to preserving stability and peaceful transitions within the region.

President Tinubu’s voice emerged after the coup’s orchestrators defied ECOWAS’ ultimatum to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum within seven days, potentially prompting the deployment of force. This pivotal juncture in Niger’s history has prompted urgent dialogue and strategic planning within the international community.

Despite efforts by ECOWAS and the United States to engage with Niger’s new leadership, a breakthrough has remained elusive, setting the stage for a pivotal crisis summit in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, on Thursday. This gathering holds the potential to shape the trajectory of the crisis and determine the path towards restoration of constitutional order.

President Tinubu’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, stated, “No options have been taken off of the table,” signaling the gravity of the situation. However, a prevailing consensus within the West African leadership circles leans towards diplomatic channels as the most viable means to address the complex situation in Niger.

Meanwhile, the United States, through its State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, acknowledged the importance of diplomacy while remaining realistic about the prospects of reversing the coup. Miller emphasized, “We do have hope that the situation will be reversed but at the same time, we are making clear, including in direct conversations with junta leaders themselves, what the consequences are for failing to return to constitutional order.”

This crisis unfolds against the backdrop of previous coups across West African nations, including Mali and Burkina Faso, which have collectively been driven by the challenging dynamics of combating jihadist insurgency. The stakes are high, with these upheavals exacting a heavy toll on lives, displacements, and economies within the region.

As the international community navigates this critical crossroads, the fate of Niger hinges on collaborative efforts and diplomatic initiatives. The engagement of both regional and global leaders underscores the commitment to upholding democratic values, ensuring the welfare of the people, and charting a course towards a stable and prosperous future.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has emphasized that his petition challenging the outcome of the Lagos State Governorship Election serves as a “litmus test” for the preeminence of the constitution over any other enactment or law. His petition, rooted in constitutional provisions, seeks to address perceived violations in the election process and underscore the pivotal role of constitutional fidelity in the governance of the state.

Rhodes-Vivour’s legal submission, articulated by his lawyer Olumide Ayeni (SAN) and a team of twelve others, stands as a powerful assertion of democratic principles and constitutional values. Citing specific sections of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), including Sections 182 (1)(a) and 187 (1) & (2), Rhodes-Vivour contends that his petition raises significant concerns related to the allegiance of the candidates to foreign countries and their compliance with constitutional stipulations for deputy governorship nominees.

The petitioner’s case hinges on the assertion that Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was not validly elected due to his selection of a deputy governorship candidate, Femi Hamzat, who Rhodes-Vivour argues violated the constitutional provisions. He further contends that the election process conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was marred by various irregularities, including violence, overvoting, disenfranchisement, and electoral anomalies.

The heart of Rhodes-Vivour’s legal argument revolves around the constitutional safeguards in place to ensure that candidates holding executive positions have unwavering allegiance to Nigeria and do not harbor conflicting loyalties to foreign entities. He emphasizes that allowing candidates with such sworn allegiances to ascend to power could compromise national security and sovereignty.

Throughout the proceedings, Rhodes-Vivour has been steadfast in presenting his case, calling upon a total of ten witnesses to support his claims. In contrast, Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat presented only one witness in their defense.

In his final written address, Rhodes-Vivour raised a preliminary objection to the validity of the final written addresses submitted by Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat. He contended that their documents violated the procedural guidelines outlined in the Election Judicial Proceedings Practice Directions of 2022, potentially compromising the integrity of their arguments.

As the Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal deliberates on this pivotal case, Rhodes-Vivour’s petition underscores the significance of upholding the constitution and adhering to democratic principles. The outcome of this legal challenge could have far-reaching implications for the sanctity of governance, the rule of law, and the constitutional framework governing elections in Nigeria.