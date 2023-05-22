Presidential Election Petition Court Denies LP and PDP’s Live Coverage Request

Presidential Election Petition Court Chairman, Justice Haruna Tsammani, has dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party’s (LP) application for live coverage of court proceedings at the 2023 Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) in Abuja.

Justice Tsammani stated that the application lacked merit.

The application was filed by the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, on May 8, seeking an order to allow the live coverage of the daily court proceedings regarding the case against President-elect Bola Tinubu following the February 25 election.

The Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, also requested a similar application for televised proceedings at the tribunal.

However, a week later, Tinubu opposed the application, considering it an abuse of the court process.

Justice Tsammani’s dismissal of the application means that the court proceedings will not be broadcast live as requested by the PDP and LP.