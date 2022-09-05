Nigerian Golden girl, Tobi Amusan wins in Berlin; 2 dead, 4 trapped, as uncompleted 7-storey building collapses in Lagos | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigerian Golden girl, Tobi Amusan wins in Berlin

FG files 24 charges against Kyari, seizes mega assets

2 dead, 4 trapped, as uncompleted 7-storey building collapses in Lagos

Nigerian sprinter Nwokocha suspended as country risks losing Commonwealth gold

32 passengers feared abducted in Ondo

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

Nigerian Golden girl, Tobi Amusan wins in Berlin

At the ISTAF 2022 Berlin competition on Sunday, world record holder Tobi Amusan dominated the women’s 100-meter hurdles, taking first place in 12.45 seconds. The meet is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver level series.

Amusan said she was optimistic about improving at the Olympic Stadium this weekend despite entering Sunday’s race on the strength of a second-place showing in the 2022 Lausanne Diamond League meeting last month.

The Nigerian star made a good start to establish a sizable lead before accelerating to claim the victory.

She hit the last hurdle and was pictured limping at the end of the race, even minutes after her celebrations. But, the world champion revealed afterward that she was okay and is now looking forward to her next competition at the 2022 Wanda Diamond League final in Zurich later this week.

Amusan said after her victory, “It has been a long season, but I am still alive. I just wanted to finish strong today. I was here to execute.

“I need to work on what I need to work on, but it is alright. There is always room for improvement. I need to improve my start and my finish.

“I will race again in Zurich. Today we had a great competitive field. My goal was to focus on myself.”

FG files 24 charges against Kyari, seizes mega assets

The Federal Government has discovered 14 properties belonging to a former commander of the Intelligence Response Team, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, including commercial centers, residential estates, polo fields, lands, and farmland.

According to reports, Kyari failed to reveal that he owned homes in several parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and Maiduguri, Borno State.

Over N207m and Є17,598 were also discovered in his various accounts in GTB, UBA, and Sterling Bank.

The Attorney-General of the Federation stated that the suspended DCP reportedly concealed his ownership of some of the properties in the new 24-count charges brought against Kyari by the Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, J. Sunday, on August 30, 2022.

Mohammed Kyari and Ali Kyari, who are said to be the embattled policeman’s siblings, were named as co-defendants in the lawsuit that was filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, with charge number: FHC/ABJ/CR/408/22.

Additionally, the federal government filed separate 24-count charges against Sunday Ubua, an Assistant Commissioner of Police and Kyari’s former deputy, who is currently on suspension.

According to an affidavit in support of the charge written by litigation officer Stephen Kashawa of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s Directorate of Prosecution and Legal Services, Kyari, who is being tried for cocaine dealing, was the subject of a general and financial investigation when he was brought by the police to the NDLEA headquarters on February 14, 2022, for investigation.

He continued by saying that charges for non-disclosure and the conversion of sizable quantities of money were filed as a result of the financial inquiry that included his properties.

The deponent said that all of the witnesses were available to testify at trial and that the case was prepared for trial.

2 dead, 4 trapped, as uncompleted 7-storey building collapses in Lagos

Four construction workers are still pinned in the rubble of an unfinished seven-story building at Oba Abiodun Oniru Street, Oniru Estate, Lekki, Lagos, where two people were yesterday declared dead.

Yesterday morning, the construction-in-progress building fell.

On the third floor, where the two dead were found, there are still workers who need to be evacuated.

The developer proceeded to work despite the building being sealed on February 18, 2021 by representatives of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA.

Although the site engineer prevents anyone from sleeping on site, many people congregate there at night, according to Tobi, a vulcanizer.

The building was sending off distress vibrations for a few minutes before it started to slowly collapse, the speaker continued, adding that roughly 30 people managed to flee.

Confirming, spokesperson, Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said at about 3:30 am on September 4, 2022, the command received a distress call that a seven-storey building under construction at Oba Abiodun Oniru Street, Oniru Estate, Lekki, had collapsed and trapped workers therein.

“Based on the report, combined teams of policemen, LASEMA, NEMA, and other emergency management agencies were quickly mobilised to the scene for a rescue operation. So far, two of the victims were brought oudead,ad and the corpses were deposited at a public morgue for autopsy. Search and rescue operations are being intensified,” Hundeyin added.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, added that the agency’s heavy-duty equipment excavator will be required for the rescue of the trapped victims, adding: “We have activated the Lagos State Response plan.”

Nigerian sprinter Nwokocha suspended as country risks losing Commonwealth gold

Nigerian sprinter Grace Nwokocha has been placed on temporary suspension, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Nwokocha was a member of the foursome that took home the gold in the 4x100m relay.

The global organization suspended her for using prohibited substances. Nwokocha’s blood sample contained ostarine and ligandrol, two anabolic substances that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) forbids.

An athlete is prohibited from competing temporarily under a provisional suspension pending the outcome of a hearing held in accordance with WADA guidelines.

In Birmingham, last month, Nwokocha, 21, raced the anchor leg as Nigeria defeated England and Jamaica to win gold in a record-breaking performance at the Commonwealth Games.

The other members of the victorious quartet that set a new African Record of 42.10s were the trio of Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, and Tobi Amusan.

The gold medal and African record are now in jeopardy due to the most recent development.

Any performance that violates the doping regulation is completely invalidated, even if just one person on the team is involved.

Nwokocha, the current national champion of Nigeria, competed in the 100-meter and 200-meter races at the global championships in Eugene, Oregon, this year. She also competed in the Tokyo Olympics last year.

32 passengers feared abducted in Ondo

At least 32 people were reportedly kidnapped this past weekend while traveling back from a funeral in Benin, Edo State.

However, the state police command said that it had saved two of the victims and that 11 individuals had been kidnapped.

A convoy of three vehicles was waylaid by kidnappers near lfon in the state’s Ose council region.

According to reports, the kidnappers stopped the coaster bus, which was driving the convoy. Passengers in the other two buses saw what was occurring ahead and got out of their vehicles to flee into the nearby bush.

One of the passengers who managed to leave the bus told news crews that it was a dreadful experience.

He said: “We were coming from Benin, in Edo State. When we got to lfon, our driver noticed that the coaster bus which was ahead of us suddenly stopped, and our people were alighting from the bus one after the other.

“He notified us in the vehicle and we were on alert. When he moved nearer, he said the picture ahead showed that kidnappers were operating.

“Our driver applied the brakes and informed the bus behind us of what he suspected was happening to our people in the coaster bus.

“We were able to jump out of the vehicles and fled into the bushes on the highway.

“The kidnappers were able to march our people into the bush and we have not heard from them since Saturday when they were abducted.

“No fewer than 32 persons were on the bus. We don’t know how many were abducted. Many of our people who ran into the bush have not been seen or yet to come out because of fear.

“Those of us who summoned the courage to come out hours after had serious injuries all over our body.

“We lost many valuables while running. Thank God we escaped and we pray that those kidnapped will regain their freedom unhurt.”

The state commander of the security outfit codenamed Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, who confirmed the incident, however, said those abducted were not up to that number.

Adeleye did not give the actual number of the victims in the kidnappers’ den.

“We are currently combing the Benin-Ifon to Owo forest in Ondo State in search of the persons reportedly kidnapped in a coaster bus,” he said.

Meanwhile, security operatives combing the bush have reportedly rescued two of the victims while the search is still on for other victims.