Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Tiger Woods lead the career honors after Serena Williams’ exit from the US Open.

Michelle Obama called Serena Williams “one of the greatest athletes of all time” as she competed in what was likely her final professional match.

She would go on to “transform lives” with her talents, the former first lady said as she led tributes to her friend and her “amazing career.”

Tiger Woods, Jennifer Hudson, and Oprah Winfrey were among the well-known figures to honor Williams as a “legend forever.”

It was a privilege to watch greatness. Congrats @serenawilliams — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 1, 2022

.@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 3, 2022

Serena !!! U have inspired us all . Thank u for showing us what greatness looks like !@serenawilliams #USOpen2022



📷: John Minchillo/AP pic.twitter.com/0bcuG4yOhO — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 3, 2022

The multi-Grand Slam champion was eliminated from the US Open competition on Friday night after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets.

Her past victories over Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit had given fans hope that her swansong will have a fairytale conclusion.

Williams was defeated 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1, despite a spectacular comeback in the second set and a boisterous crowd, thus there won’t be a record-tying 24th grand slam singles victory.

“Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!” Obama tweeted. “How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.